Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dating Ines Rau, who created history in 2017 by becoming the first transgender model to appear on Playboy magazine's cover.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe is one of football's most widely spoken about players. The 23-year-old has always made it to the headlines, first for his much-hyped Real Madrid offer rejection, then his attitude towards stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, and now for his love life. The Frenchman, who broke up with actress Emma Smet, is now rumoured to be dating famous transgender model Ines Rau.

According to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sports, Mbappe and Ines Rau have been dating each other for several months and were reportedly spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival this year. Subsequently, the rumoured couple was seen on a yacht with the PSG striker lifting his lady love as they shared a romantic time.

While there is no official word on whether Mbappe and Ines Rau are a couple, the rumour has sparked tremendous interest among PSG fans. However, several supporters wonder who Ines Rau is.

Born in 1990 in Paris to Algerian parents, Ines Rau is famously known as the first transgender model to feature on Playboy magazine's cover. At 16, Rau underwent surgery to change sex but kept it under the wraps until turning 24 before going public with his story.

In November 2017, Playboy magazine tweeted a photo of Ines Rau along with the caption: "Being a woman is just being a woman," Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate."

According to the New York Times, the decision to feature Ines Rau on the cover – taken by Cooper Hefner – was in keeping with the founding mission of Playboy magazine, which is "embracing changing attitudes about sex".

However, this was not the first time the transgender model appeared in the magazine. In May 2014, Ines Rau was featured fully nude for a spread titled 'Evolution' on a special section called 'Playboy A-Z'.

