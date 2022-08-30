Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

The video of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla, donning a neon pink and blue bikini, along with tiny boy shorts has set the internet on fire.

If there is one actor in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been making heads turn with her sizzling dance moves and raunchy outfits, it is none other than actor-dance Namrata Malla. Time and again, Namrata has been taking the internet by storm with her sensuous dance videos. Tuesday was also all about that as the actor put up the latest video on her social media where she is seen showing off some major twerk moves! The video has literally set social media on fire and how!

In the video that Namrata Malla posted on her official Instagram handle, she is seen wearing a neon pink and blue bikini. She paired with florescent green boy shorts, making her look raving it in. To see the video, click here.

As the video started playing, Namrata Malla showed off her twerking skills while also moving her body in a sensuous manner. ALSO READ: Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

Early this week, Namrata Malla had a theatrical release of her Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’. The actor also shared a post of the film along with a couple of dance videos from the movie. Apart from this she was also recently seen in a song with actor Khesari Laal. ALSO READ: Sexy photos: 5 times Namrata Malla proved she’s a water baby

