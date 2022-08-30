Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    The video of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla, donning a neon pink and blue bikini, along with tiny boy shorts has set the internet on fire.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    If there is one actor in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been making heads turn with her sizzling dance moves and raunchy outfits, it is none other than actor-dance Namrata Malla. Time and again, Namrata has been taking the internet by storm with her sensuous dance videos. Tuesday was also all about that as the actor put up the latest video on her social media where she is seen showing off some major twerk moves! The video has literally set social media on fire and how!

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In the video that Namrata Malla posted on her official Instagram handle, she is seen wearing a neon pink and blue bikini. She paired with florescent green boy shorts, making her look raving it in.

    To see the video, click here.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    As the video started playing, Namrata Malla showed off her twerking skills while also moving her body in a sensuous manner.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Early this week, Namrata Malla had a theatrical release of her Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’. The actor also shared a post of the film along with a couple of dance videos from the movie. Apart from this she was also recently seen in a song with actor Khesari Laal.

    ALSO READ: Sexy photos: 5 times Namrata Malla proved she’s a water baby

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla has a fan following of more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She has been gaining popularity on social media for the pictures and videos that she keeps sharing.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure drb

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; cricketer Irfan Pathan plays pivotal roles RBA

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; Irfan Pathan plays pivotal role

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world drb

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes images WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with your loved ones gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court AJR

    Delhi riots 2020: Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia Gandhi oppose PIL in Delhi High Court

    Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here snt

    Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment - gps

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment

    football EPL 2022-23, english premier league: Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 0-9 Liverpool rout; did the manager deserve more time?-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker after 0-9 Liverpool rout; did the manager deserve more time?

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon