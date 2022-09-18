Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a slip dress in white with corset accents and a plunging neckline. The satin dress nicely accentuated her curves and caressed her figure.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor just wrapped up filming for the scheduled portion of her other movie, which also stars Varun Dhawan. She can ignite the internet on a Sunday, September 18.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the success of her movie Good Luck Jerry. Even though the movie was launched on an OTT platform, her admirers praised it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They are consistently wowed by the actress, who has a sizable social media fan base. Janhvi Kapoor posted sensual images of herself captivating her admirers on her social media accounts.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is seen with her hair pulled back into a bun while wearing a short white bodycon dress. She looks great in makeup.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She has painted her lips a subdued shade of brown. Her eye makeup is hard to ignore. "Passive with the things u say, passionate from miles away," is what Janhvi wrote for the caption. Maheep Kapoor also commented and used the heart emoji in response to her tweet. Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, also added fire emojis to the comment box.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Coming back to her another project co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film name is Bawaal. This is for the first time both are coming together. Sharing the poster of Bawaal, Varun had written, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”  Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi's hair was styled by fashion designer Chandini Whabi and was worn in a sloppy bun with a few strands hanging loosely around her face. Janhvi was dressed in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue with help from makeup artist Riviera Lynn. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi looks voluptuous in sexy ivory bodycon dress, Louis Vuitton bag

