SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a slip dress in white with corset accents and a plunging neckline. The satin dress nicely accentuated her curves and caressed her figure.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor just wrapped up filming for the scheduled portion of her other movie, which also stars Varun Dhawan. She can ignite the internet on a Sunday, September 18.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the success of her movie Good Luck Jerry. Even though the movie was launched on an OTT platform, her admirers praised it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

They are consistently wowed by the actress, who has a sizable social media fan base. Janhvi Kapoor posted sensual images of herself captivating her admirers on her social media accounts.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is seen with her hair pulled back into a bun while wearing a short white bodycon dress. She looks great in makeup.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She has painted her lips a subdued shade of brown. Her eye makeup is hard to ignore. "Passive with the things u say, passionate from miles away," is what Janhvi wrote for the caption. Maheep Kapoor also commented and used the heart emoji in response to her tweet. Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, also added fire emojis to the comment box.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Coming back to her another project co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film name is Bawaal. This is for the first time both are coming together. Sharing the poster of Bawaal, Varun had written, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.” Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram