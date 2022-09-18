Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. After being in a relationship for more than five years, the two decided to get married on April 14, 2022, in a small ceremony at their Mumbai home. The couple said they are expecting their first child together in June. On social media, Ranbir and Alia have a huge following, and whenever they upload photos of themselves together, fans go crazy.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress just posted a new photo of herself and her husband Ranbir on her Instagram account. Alia shared the photo with the hashtag "home," an infinity symbol, and a heart emoji. Recent appearances of the pair include Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan.

This was Ranbir and Alia's first time working together on a cinematic project. While Alia portrays Ranbir's love interest, Isha, the Barfi actor plays Shiva, a DJ who subsequently learns to control fire. One of the movie's key features has been the chemistry between the two leads.

Ranbir and Alia are working on a lot of intriguing projects at the moment. Alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, the actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Additionally, she had the lead roles in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart Of Stone.

Contrarily, Ranbir's next role will be in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the main roles. produced by T-Series, a Bhushan Kumar company. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead in Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie with the working title, which also stars the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress.