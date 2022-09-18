Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi looks voluptuous in sexy ivory bodycon dress, Louis Vuitton bag

Actress Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a gorgeous body-fitting white dress. While sporting a pair of chic sunglasses, Nora was seen carrying a matching bag.

Nora Fatehi made her first public appearance after being questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing about the suspected extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The diva was seen by the paparazzi leaving in a stunning dress. A paparazzo posted a video and pictures of Nora wearing a gorgeous, form-fitting white dress. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nora was spotted with a matching Louis Vuitton bag and fashionable sunglasses on. Before continuing to her destination, she paused to strike a pose for the photographers.

According to news reports from earlier in the day, Bobby, Nora Fatehi's brother-in-law, acknowledged receiving a BMW for Rs 65 lakh as a present from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Pinki Irani, Bobby and Sukesh's friend and assistant, reportedly underwent cross-examination with EoW.



In conjunction with the investigation, Pinky Irani and actor Jacqueline Fernandez were also questioned on Wednesday, according to the police. Nora joined the investigation at the Economic Offenses Wing's headquarters on Mandir Marg in New Delhi.



She was called in for interrogation twice; the second time, she was interrogated for six hours. According to reports, Nora claimed to the authorities that she only spoke with the suspected con artist over WhatsApp and had never seen Sukesh Chandrashekhar or Pinki Irani in person. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

