    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi sizzles in bikinis and more during Maldives vacation

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    While Brazilian star Neymar is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives island. Here's the model's different look as she flaunts her curves in sexy bikinis, swimsuits and more.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    It's been over three months since Brazilian star Neymar and influencer Bruna Biancardi broke up, bringing their short-lived love story to a sad end. However, despite the heartbreak, the stunning lady routinely shares pictures of herself online, with her Instagram recently being flooded with photos and videos from her Maldives vacation.

    From sexy bikinis to alluring dresses, here's a look at some of the different looks the Brazilian influencer showcased during her sojourn to the island nation:

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in this orange and white cropped tank top paired with a matching wrap skirt. The Brazilian looks gorgeous as she enjoys her time on the beach in the Maldives.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi, who has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, charmed her fans in an orange off-shoulder knee-length dress as she soaked her feet in the pristine waters of Maldives.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    During her Maldives vacation, the Brazilian model enjoyed her time during a jet-skiing experience along with her friend. Bruna Biancardi sizzles in a full-sleeved black cropped top paired with pink bikini bottoms.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Neymar's ex-lady love Bruna Biancardi, who is a fan of the sun and beach, looks drop-dead gorgeous in this purple bikini top paired with denim shorts. She accessorised her look with a loose white shirt and a pair of shades as she posed for the camera gracefully.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi charms her followers in this picture alongside her friend, in which the Brazilian influencer wows in a cleavage-revealing purple outfit. "Thank you for helping me with everything, for taking care of me and always putting me up! Let's realize more dreams together I🏼 I LOVE," she wrote in a note to her friend.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    In this photograph, Bruna Biancardi stuns in a baby pink swimsuit as she poses for the camera on the beach in Maldives. She accessorised her look with a red flower over her ears as she smiled gracefully.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    During her Maldives vacation, Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi enjoyed a snorkelling experience for which she wore a red-hot bikini.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    In this photograph, Bruna Biancardi stuns in a light rose-pink and green printed bikini paired with a matching shrug that reveals her sexy figure. She accessorised her look with a beach hat and a pair of shades as she flaunted her well-toned legs on the bridge by the Maldives sea.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    Bruna Biancardi also shared a jaw-dropping photograph of herself in a sexy royal blue bikini as she posed for the camera from the steps of her yacht, with the pristine blue waters of the island nation adding to her charm.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    During her Maldives vacation, the Brazilian model also enjoyed a delicious breakfast, filled with baked goodies and fruits, in a pool. Bruna Biancardi enjoyed her meal in a lavender bikini as she posed for the camera gleefully.

    Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

    In this photograph, Bruna Biancardi sizzles in a 'Made in Brazil' yellow and green swimsuit, leaving her fans gasping for breath. Neymar's fans, meanwhile, are praying that the star forward recovers from his ankle injury and returns for their Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16 campaign.

