Strategy’s Michael Saylor Reportedly Predicts Bitcoin Rally Once Macro Pressures Ease, But Retail Stays Cautious Before Fed Call

Bitcoin (BTC) edged lower in U.S. pre-market hours on Tuesday, slipping just under $83,000 as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rate cuts scheduled for Wednesday.

Strategy (MSTR) co-founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor remains optimistic. In an interview with CNBC, he said Bitcoin will rally again once investor confidence returns.

The apex cryptocurrency is down more than 10% in 2025 and trades 23% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000 level seen in January.

Bitcoin has struggled to regain momentum in recent weeks, weighed down by growing concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariffs and their potential economic fallout, which have broadly kept investors away from risk assets.

Meanwhile, shares of Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, have shown more resilience. The stock is down only 1% this year and remains up more than 70% over the past 12 months, outpacing Bitcoin’s 20% gain over the same period.

“The market is skittish because of tariff concerns,” Saylor told CNBC.

“The disposition of the U.S. economy, the interest rate forward graph… rates have pulled in 30, 40, 50 basis points. We’re in this macro risk-off zone. When that flips, I think Bitcoin will rip forward with a vengeance,” he explained.

Saylor also reaffirmed his long-term stance on Bitcoin’s value proposition. “If you’re going to put a billion-dollar bet on right now, the only thing you would do is put a billion-dollar bet on Bitcoin as a long-term store of value,” he said.

Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 8:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, though message volumes dipped.

Traders on the platform are closely tracking whale activity to gauge potential price movements.

While firmly focused on Bitcoin, Saylor acknowledged that it is just one pillar of a broader digital economy, pointing to ongoing regulatory developments as a key factor shaping the future of digital assets.

He said the U.S. government is making progress on defining legal frameworks, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) engaged in extensive discussions on what qualifies as a security.

He also expressed confidence in the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin-focused bill that passed the Senate last week and is now headed to the House.

“I think the GENIUS Act will pass, and the U.S. government will allow a U.S.-regulated company or bank to issue a stablecoin, as long as it’s backed by Treasurys or currency equivalents within a U.S.-regulated institution,” he said.

Strategy retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 8:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Strategy’s stock improved but remained in ‘bearish’ territory, while message volumes mirrored the decline seen in Bitcoin discussions.

The stock dipped over 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The company disclosed on Monday that it had purchased 130 Bitcoin worth $10.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 499,226 BTC. Its cumulative investment now stands at $33.1 billion, with an average purchase price of $66,360 per Bitcoin.

