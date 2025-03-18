user
user

'L2: Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film

The film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, and Mohanlal will reprise his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood, this time with more screen time.

L2 Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all ready for the big release of his upcoming film, 'L2: Empuraan'. The actor and director shared his excitement for the film, revealing that superstar Rajinikanth was the first person to watch the upcoming trailer.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared a photo of him standing with superstar Rajinikanth. The 'Salaar' actor also donned a black shirt for the meet. He expressed his happiness at the meeting and the feedback received from the superstar after he watched the trailer.

"The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth" wrote Prithviraj.

Also Read: Chhaava BREAKS records, surpasses Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 at box office

L2: Empuraan First Show

Meanwhile, Prithviraj recently confirmed that the film's first show will begin at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025, with screenings worldwide in their respective time zones.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and will see Mohanlal return as Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood, this time with an extended screen presence.

About L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film's production began in October 2023 in Faridabad and later moved to locations like Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.

Also Read: Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song Sets New Record on YouTube! Read details

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh.

Scheduled to release on March 27, 2025, the film will be available in five languages. The first instalment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaat Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Jaat: Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Sikandar Naache full song out now: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with stellar dance MEG

Sikandar Naache full song out now: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with stellar dance

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

Video Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH) RBA

Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Recent Stories

CRPF recovers and destroys two IEDs in Jharkhand's Chaibasa dmn

CRPF recovers and destroys two IEDs in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Reportedly Predicts Bitcoin Rally Once Macro Pressures Ease, But Retail Stays Cautious Before Fed Call

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Reportedly Predicts Bitcoin Rally Once Macro Pressures Ease, But Retail Stays Cautious Before Fed Call

Israel PM Netanyahu orders stronger action against Hamas as Gaza ceasefire ends dmn

Israel PM Netanyahu orders stronger action against Hamas as Gaza ceasefire ends

India slams Pakistan's remarks on Kashmir, calls out cross-border terrorism ddr

India slams Pakistan's remarks on Kashmir, calls out cross-border terrorism

BREAKING: Rajnath Singh urges Netherlands to stop arming Pakistan, cites terror concerns ddr

Rajnath Singh urges Netherlands to stop arming Pakistan, cites terror concerns

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon