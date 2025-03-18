Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Tejasswi Prakash's mother will participate in Celebrity MasterChef tonight. The pair discussed their financial hardships, with Tejasswi recalling her mother raising her alone while her father worked in Jeddah. 

Video Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash's mother will feature on tonight's Celebrity MasterChef program. The two discussed their financial hardships, with Tejasswi describing how her mother reared her alone while her father worked in Jeddah. Her mother said, "Paise nahi the." Maine onions beche hain, gooni, gooni mein!" Tejasswi also said that her mother mortgaged gold to purchase her a vehicle.

Tejasswi Prakash, a well-known television personality, now dazzles viewers with her Celebrity MasterChef India performance. Her mother will make a surprise appearance in tonight's program, which has Tejasswi excited for the conclusion. A new commercial depicts the mother-daughter combo discussing their financial difficulties throughout Tejasswi's upbringing.

Also Read: Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song Sets New Record on YouTube! Read details


Tejasswi Prakash opens up about financial struggles

The film opens with Tejasswi explaining how her mother had to raise her and her brother alone while their father worked in Jeddah. She also mentioned that because she was on her own, her mother had to take more care of her, especially because she was a girl child. "Jab humare time acche nahi the, door-to-door jake policies sell karti thi," shared Prakash.

Further, Tejasswi's mother said, "Paise nahi the, yehi always meri support rahi hai. Meine kaanda (onions) becche hai, gooni, gooni mein."

Tejasswi mentioned that she previously desired a car, but owing to financial constraints, her mother mortgaged her gold bangles to achieve her wish and purchased her a used automobile. Her mother was spotted becoming upset and wiping away tears. The actress also added that she participated in a two-day fashion exhibition, where she earned Rs 5,000 and presented the whole cash to her mother.

Tejasswi Prakash wedding plans

Tejasswi revealed her wedding intentions with long-time lover and actor Karan Kundrra on a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, with Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, appearing as special guests.

Farah Khan enquired about Tejasswi's preferred method of marriage, citing Karan's Punjabi heritage and her Maharashtrian background. To this, the actress shared, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge aish karenge types (We will then roam and have fun)."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Recent Stories

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips shk

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ ddr

BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine NTI

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

UAE Gold Rate on March 18 2025: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon