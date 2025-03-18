Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Tejasswi Prakash's mother will feature on tonight's Celebrity MasterChef program. The two discussed their financial hardships, with Tejasswi describing how her mother reared her alone while her father worked in Jeddah. Her mother said, "Paise nahi the." Maine onions beche hain, gooni, gooni mein!" Tejasswi also said that her mother mortgaged gold to purchase her a vehicle.

Tejasswi Prakash, a well-known television personality, now dazzles viewers with her Celebrity MasterChef India performance. Her mother will make a surprise appearance in tonight's program, which has Tejasswi excited for the conclusion. A new commercial depicts the mother-daughter combo discussing their financial difficulties throughout Tejasswi's upbringing.



Tejasswi Prakash opens up about financial struggles

The film opens with Tejasswi explaining how her mother had to raise her and her brother alone while their father worked in Jeddah. She also mentioned that because she was on her own, her mother had to take more care of her, especially because she was a girl child. "Jab humare time acche nahi the, door-to-door jake policies sell karti thi," shared Prakash.

Tejasswi ki maa hamesha unhein jeetne ka jazba deti aayi hain—kyunki unki nazar mein Tejasswi hamesha ek winner hai! 🏆✨



Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.@EndemolShineIND #SeetiBajegi #CelebrityMasterChef… pic.twitter.com/9I6DzrO3oB — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 17, 2025

Further, Tejasswi's mother said, "Paise nahi the, yehi always meri support rahi hai. Meine kaanda (onions) becche hai, gooni, gooni mein."

Tejasswi mentioned that she previously desired a car, but owing to financial constraints, her mother mortgaged her gold bangles to achieve her wish and purchased her a used automobile. Her mother was spotted becoming upset and wiping away tears. The actress also added that she participated in a two-day fashion exhibition, where she earned Rs 5,000 and presented the whole cash to her mother.

Tejasswi Prakash wedding plans

Tejasswi revealed her wedding intentions with long-time lover and actor Karan Kundrra on a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, with Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, appearing as special guests.

Farah Khan enquired about Tejasswi's preferred method of marriage, citing Karan's Punjabi heritage and her Maharashtrian background. To this, the actress shared, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge aish karenge types (We will then roam and have fun)."

