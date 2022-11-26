Brazil's Neymar breaks his silence over World Cup 2022 injury; calls himself 'child of the impossible God'

Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss his country's remaining two Qatar World Cup 2022 group games after sustaining an ankle injury in Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia.

Despite registering an emphatic 2-0 victory over Serbia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener, Brazilian superstar Neymar had a horrid night, as he suffered a painful ankle injury sending shockwaves among fans of the five-time champions.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward is anticipated to miss the next match against Switzerland and maybe the third group match against Cameroon. Still, if Brazil confirms their qualifying, the former Barcelona star should return for the knockout stages.

Having suffered a severe injury in a World Cup already in his career, there was significant concern over Neymar's fitness levels, but he has promised he'll be back.

In an Instagram post, Neymar spoke about the feeling of donning the Brazilian jersey and sent a strong message to those who think they have dampened his spirit.

"The pride and love I feel wearing this jersey are inexplicable," Neymar stated. "If God gave me the opportunity to choose any country to be born in, it would always be Brazil."

"Nothing in my life was given or easy. I always had to run after my dreams and my goals. Today became one of the most difficult moments of my career... and again it was in a World Cup," he added.

"I have an injury, yes. It will hurt, but I'm convinced I'll be able to return because I will do everything possible to help my country, my teammates and myself. It was a long time to wait, and for the enemy to take me down like this? Never!" Neymar remarked.

"I am a son of the god of the impossible and my faith is unending," he concluded.

Following the victory, the PSG player had previously published a piece discussing how difficult it had been on the field. "That was a tough game, but it was important to win," he had said. "Well done to the team, that was the first step and now we have six more points to play for."

Neymar will have to see his teammates attempt to secure their place in the round of 16, after which he hopes to return as the Selecao looks to win their first World Cup since 2002.