SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi charms her Instagram followers frequently with jaw-dropping photographs of herself. Here's a look at 10 times the Brazilian influencer looked bold and beautiful in black outfits:

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar and Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi revealed their breakup more than two months ago. According to rumours, the famed forward allegedly cheated on her during a party in Rio de Janeiro. However, Bruna Biancardi denied these claims and reaffirmed her affection for him and his family in August. The attractive woman often posts images of herself online, giving the idea that she is content with her life now, despite the scandal surrounding her relationship with the former Barcelona superstar. Here's a look at 10 times Neymar's former girlfriend looked bold and beautiful in stunning black outfits:

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi recently posted a photograph of herself enjoying her time eating a hot dog sandwich in New York. "New York city nights," she wrote in the post's caption. Neymar's ex-flame looked sizzling in a black spaghetti-strapped dress with a plunging neckline. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi looks ultra-hot and gorgeous in this cleavage-revealing strapless black dress, which has a thigh-high slit. Paired with a white blazer, a black handbag, and black heels, Neymar's former girlfriend poses for the camera with a beautiful smile.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Known for her fun-loving personality, Bruna Biancardi shows her joyful side in this photograph, where she's seen wearing a black ultra-mini dress paired with a black leather jacket. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked like a barbie doll in pink

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Neymar's former girlfriend is a huge fan of water and is often seen enjoying her time in the pool. In this photograph, Bruna Biancardi stuns in a black swimsuit and pairs her look with a yellow flower pinned behind her ears.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi looks dazzling in this black dress with mirror work in the strap and on the left side of the outfit. Neymar's ex-girlfriend flashes a wide smile as she playfully poses for the camera. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi always impresses her followers in varied outfits. On one occasion, the Brazilian influencer wowed her fans in this drop-dead gorgeous black strapless gown with feathers gathered around her bust. The gown has a thigh-high slit, which reveals her well-toned legs.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi leaves her Instagram followers gasping for breath as she reveals her curves in a black bikini in this photograph. The Brazilian star looks like she is enjoying her time soaking in the sunshine as she pairs her look with a trendy cap. Also see: Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Neymar's former lady love stuns in this black co-ord outfit as she charms the camera with her glamour quotient. While the top is tied with lace at the back, the body-hugging skit reveals her well-toned legs.

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Bruna Biancardi looks like a diva in this black bikini as she poses for the camera while enjoying her time in the swimming pool. The Brazilian influencer looks as fresh as a daisy in this photograph with minimalistic makeup. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Bruna Biancardi Instagram