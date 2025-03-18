user
Jaat: Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has altered in preparation for his role in Sunny Deol's forthcoming film, Jaat. Hooda will portray a scary villain in the film.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Actor Randeep Hooda has shown his commitment to the profession once more after undergoing a dramatic metamorphosis for his forthcoming flick Jaat. Randeep, who plays Ranatunga, a violent mobster, has thoroughly immersed himself in the character, increasing muscular weight and honing his voice modulation to bring his most terrifying and diabolical part to life.

The actor gained 8 kilogrammes because the project followed Veer Savarkar's huge weight reduction.

Randeep Hooda turns fearsome villain

A source close to the production stated, "Randeep is known for his methodical approach to every role he takes on, and Jaat is no different. From day one, he was committed to making Ranatunga a truly fearsome villain. He grew out his hair to give the character a raw look, worked on his physique to add a more intimidating presence.”

The insider went on to say, “His attention to detail is unmatched, and he ensures that no aspect of his performance feels inauthentic. Whether it was Sarbjit, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, or now Jaat, Randeep never shies away from going the extra mile. His fans admire him for his ability to completely transform into the characters he plays, and with Ranatunga, they are going to see a version of Randeep that is darker, more menacing, and truly terrifying on screen."

About Jaat

The film's teaser was released on December 6, giving spectators a taste of what promises to be an action-packed entertainment. Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent parts.

The film, created jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is set to be released in April 2025, with an exact date to be confirmed later.

