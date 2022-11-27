Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite confident of Neymar returning for Brazil post group stage

Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's remaining two group-stage contests. However, national boss Tite is confident of him returning in the knockouts and that his side would pull off without him.

Image credit: Getty

Top Brazilian striker Neymar has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar's group-stage matches. He injured his ankle during his side's opening game against Serbia, which has been identified as a lateral ligament injury. Recently, he uploaded a picture of his injured leg, which shows a heavily swollen foot. Meanwhile, Brazilian head coach Tite, who had expressed his confidence in Neymar continuing through the group stage, apologised for his mistake, admitting that he was unaware of Neymar's injury. However, he expressed his conviction in the striker returning for the latter stage of the event.

"I made a mistake. I did not realise this, and I want to acknowledge this publicly. He [Neymar] was injured. I didn't see that he had an injury. We didn't get that information. He tried to continue to play until he told us he was feeling his ankle because right then, he could try to push with the team, and he participated in the goals. I hadn't seen he had an injury, it was 10 minutes, and it was not malicious. It was accidental," told Tite to reporters on Sunday, reports FotMob. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"That's my opinion [Neymar will return before WC gets over]. Medically, I cannot speak, but I have the medical reports. I can continue to say that not only about Neymar but also about Danilo. Both situations have changed, but we believe both will be available to play. We have to live day by day and deal with the possibilities. We have 26 players who have to be fit and in great shape. That's how we've been working. It shows why team spirit is important," added Tite.

