Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite confident of Neymar returning for Brazil post group stage

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's remaining two group-stage contests. However, national boss Tite is confident of him returning in the knockouts and that his side would pull off without him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Top Brazilian striker Neymar has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar's group-stage matches. He injured his ankle during his side's opening game against Serbia, which has been identified as a lateral ligament injury. Recently, he uploaded a picture of his injured leg, which shows a heavily swollen foot. Meanwhile, Brazilian head coach Tite, who had expressed his confidence in Neymar continuing through the group stage, apologised for his mistake, admitting that he was unaware of Neymar's injury. However, he expressed his conviction in the striker returning for the latter stage of the event.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I made a mistake. I did not realise this, and I want to acknowledge this publicly. He [Neymar] was injured. I didn't see that he had an injury. We didn't get that information. He tried to continue to play until he told us he was feeling his ankle because right then, he could try to push with the team, and he participated in the goals. I hadn't seen he had an injury, it was 10 minutes, and it was not malicious. It was accidental," told Tite to reporters on Sunday, reports FotMob.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "That's my opinion [Neymar will return before WC gets over]. Medically, I cannot speak, but I have the medical reports. I can continue to say that not only about Neymar but also about Danilo. Both situations have changed, but we believe both will be available to play. We have to live day by day and deal with the possibilities. We have 26 players who have to be fit and in great shape. That's how we've been working. It shows why team spirit is important," added Tite.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on Brazil's chances without Neymar, Tite guaranteed, "Neymar is an extraordinary talent, but we are also relying on our other players. I think major talents are players who do everything well, and maybe, in three opportunities, they get them. Creativity is not constant. This talent comes up only two or three times in a match, and Neymar has that ability. There are other players. An assist from Vinicius [Junior], or creativity when finishing a play from Richarlison, a header from Pedro, a chance for Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha… they have this ability."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Keysher Fuller lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fuller's lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    football The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world-ayh

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    Recent Stories

    After train engine parts, thieves in Bihar steal mobile tower in Patna

    After train engine parts, thieves in Bihar steal mobile tower in Patna

    Narendra Modi Stadium enters Guinness Book of World Records for highest T20 attendance-ayh

    Narendra Modi Stadium enters Guinness Book of World Records for highest T20 attendance

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

    Ola Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride AJR

    Ola, Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lals song Kariya Dupatta is not to be missed by their fans-WATCH NOW RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's ‘Kariya Dupatta’ is not to be missed by their fans

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon