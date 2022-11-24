SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

While Brazilian star Neymar is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is enjoying a vacation in the island nation Maldives. Here's a look at the model's latest Instagram post flaunting her perfect curves in a sexy swimsuit.

It's been over three months since Brazilian star Neymar and influencer Bruna Biancardi broke up, bringing their short-lived love story to a sad end. However, despite the heartbreak, the stunning lady routinely shares pictures of herself online, with her latest Instagram post in a 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit winning the hearts of her followers. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

Ahead of Brazil's Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Serbia on Thursday, Bruna Biancardi shared photos from her Maldives vacay, where she flaunts her perfect curves in a yellow and green swimsuit that has 'Made in Brazil' written in the middle.

Showing off her well-toned figure, Bruna Biancardi poses for the camera in the sexy swimsuit as she enjoys the ocean breeze in Maldives. Fans of Neymar, however, trolled the influencer, with some stating that she should allow the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star focus on his nation's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

"Yeah, stay right there... Let that boy ney focus 😂😂 y'all talk later 😂😂," wrote one fan on the comment box, while another added, "Make ney boy score a goal tomorrow please." A third fan of Neymar commented: "You want to drive the guy crazy on the eve of the cup premiere, you're f****** crazy." Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked like a barbie doll in pink

Bruna Biancardi frequently flaunts her hot body in varied bikinis and swimsuits from time to time. One of her recent Instagram posts that won the hearts of her followers was in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed her time in the pool. She accessorised her wet hair look with a pair of shades.

