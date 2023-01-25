SEXY Pictures: 4 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during Dubai vacay

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who divorced PSG loanee Mauro Icardi last September, is enjoying a vacation in Dubai. Here's a look at 4 times she stunned her followers in sexy bikinis.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who hit the headlines last September after divorcing Argentinean footballer and PSG loanee Mauro Icardi, is enjoying a vacation in Dubai and has stunned her followers with pictures from her break.

    Here's a look at 4 times the gorgeous lady flaunted her sexy curves in bikinis:

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who has surprised her followers after changing her hair colour from blonde to brown, showed off her voluptuous body in a shocking pink bikini with grey and yellow piping in her first picture from her Dubai vacay.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In another picture, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara wore a stunning black bikini with an ornamented halter neck strap. She accessorised her look with a black and white cap as she enjoyed her team on the beaches of Dubai.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Being happy," wrote Wanda Nara in her next Instagram post from her Dubai break. The Argentinean, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, shared a photograph of herself with a face mask as she flaunted her cleavage in a black bikini with neon orange and green piping at the edges.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara's latest Instagram post is a collection of pictures from her Dubai vacay. In one of the photographs, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife flaunts her sexy legs in a black bikini as she soaks in the sun during her tour to the Middle Eastern city.

