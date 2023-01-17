Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: 6 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted her curves in lace bikinis

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, the former wife of Argentinian football Mauro Icardi, charms her Instagram followers daily. Here's a look at 6 times the mother of five wowed her followers in sexy lace bikinis.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently made headlines after divorcing PSG loanee Mauro Icardi, continues to win over her admirers regularly. Fans couldn't stop gasping when the mother of five recently shared photos of herself wearing a sexy black lace bikini.

    Here's a look at 6 times Wanda Nara showed off her hourglass curves in ultra-hot lace bikinis:

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Mauro Icard's ex-wife Wanda Nara stunned her followers with a selfie photograph as she lazes on her sofa wearing a sexy black lace bikini and covering her legs with matching black cushion. "Sundays in Buenos Aires," wrote the Argentinean model in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    On January 7, Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, posted photographs of herself in a red-hot lace bikini, leaving her fans yearning for more such super sexy posts. "Buenos Aires forever," wrote Mauro Icardi's former wife in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    A day before Christmas last year, Wanda Nara posted this gorgeous photograph where the Argentinean is flaunting her assets in a lovely white lace bikini set. With her locks falling on one side of her shoulder, the model's messy look left followers in awe.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Since her separation from Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara's life has been closely tracked by fans and critics. Haters of the Argentinean model often get trolled for photoshopping her pictures. However, she remains unfazed and continues to post bold, lace bikini looks.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    For one of her shoots last month, Wanda Nara posed for the camera in a gorgeous blue lace bikini as she flaunted her voluptuous body and oozed oomph every second.

    WATCH: Wanda Nara's sexy bikini shoot

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In one of her older posts, while she was still married to Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara flaunted her well-toned figure in a lace and netted beige bikini. She also posted a mirror selfie, flaunting the trainers she paired with her sexy look.

