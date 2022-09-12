Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Actor Ameesha Patel is enjoying her vacation in Bahrain. Going by her social media, the actor is loving her vacay mood and her video is keeping our Monday blues aside. To see her video, continue reading the article.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Actor Ameesha Patel needs no introductions. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, opposite actor Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000. After her debut film, Ameesha was seen in a remarkable role of ‘Sakina’ in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar’. Since then, Ameesha had gained popularity as a bubbly actor. However, in the last few years, Ameesha has grown to be known as one of the hottest actors in the film industry.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Speaking of how Ameesha Patel has gained popularity for her hotness, the actor’s social media is filled with posts that show her bold and beautiful avatar. Whether it is a video or a picture, Ameesha has been oozing hotness in her posts.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha Patel, on Monday, shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Ameesha is seen showing off her sexy back as she walks on a beach. The video that Ameesha shared on her social media, is from her trip to Bahrain.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Presently, Ameesha Patel is on a vacation in Bahrain. She had recently shared a reel wherein she was seen donning a bikini while enjoying her holiday. Her video from Monday is also on the same lines. However, in the video, Ameesha has only shown off her back this time.

    ALSO READ: Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel also met the Indian Embassy officials in Bahrain upon her arrival there. She shared pictures and a video from her meeting with the officials. On the professional front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in the sequel of ‘Gadar’. She, along with Sunny Deol, will once again be seen together on the screen, as the two are gearing up for the release of ‘Gadar 2. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season" RBA

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam has been unlucky, will make a strong comeback - Saqlain Mushtaq-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'Babar Azam has been unlucky, will make a strong comeback' - Saqlain Mushtaq

    football Champions League: Are Bayern Munich ready to face Barcelona and Lewandowski President Herbert Hainer responds snt

    Champions League: Are Bayern Munich ready to face Barcelona and Lewandowski? President Hainer responds

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking - adt

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    Prince Harry releases first statement after Queen Elizabeth's death, says 'forever grateful' AJR

    Prince Harry releases first statement after Queen Elizabeth's death, says 'forever grateful'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon