Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

Actor Ameesha Patel is enjoying her vacation in Bahrain. Going by her social media, the actor is loving her vacay mood and her video is keeping our Monday blues aside. To see her video, continue reading the article.

Actor Ameesha Patel needs no introductions. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, opposite actor Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000. After her debut film, Ameesha was seen in a remarkable role of ‘Sakina’ in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar’. Since then, Ameesha had gained popularity as a bubbly actor. However, in the last few years, Ameesha has grown to be known as one of the hottest actors in the film industry.

Speaking of how Ameesha Patel has gained popularity for her hotness, the actor’s social media is filled with posts that show her bold and beautiful avatar. Whether it is a video or a picture, Ameesha has been oozing hotness in her posts.

Ameesha Patel, on Monday, shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Ameesha is seen showing off her sexy back as she walks on a beach. The video that Ameesha shared on her social media, is from her trip to Bahrain.

Presently, Ameesha Patel is on a vacation in Bahrain. She had recently shared a reel wherein she was seen donning a bikini while enjoying her holiday. Her video from Monday is also on the same lines. However, in the video, Ameesha has only shown off her back this time.

