Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

Actor Monalisa has been gripped by the ‘Brahmastra’ fever as she dances to a song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt movie. The dance video of Monalisa should not be missed by her fans!

Actor Monalisa, a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, is not limited to regional cinema alone. From other regional film industries to the Hindi television world and even Bollywood, Monalisa has shown her impressive acting skills across industries. However, her popularity lies with the Hindi-speaking audience.

Monalisa, who has won the hearts of the audience with her captivating performances, dominates social media due to her bold and glamorous style. She is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her Instagram handle on a daily basis.

On Saturday. Monalisa shared a scintillating dance video, in which she is seen dancing to one of the songs from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

ALSO READ: Video and pics: Namrata Malla does SEXY dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop’; fans, don’t miss it

In this video, Monalisa is seen dancing to the song 'Dance Ka Bhoot' that has been picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. Wearing denim jeans and a hot pink crop top, Monalisa performs the hook stop, leaving everyone on the net impressed with her dance skills.

While dancing passionately on this song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film 'Brahmastra', Monalisa wrote in the caption, ““ DANCE KA BHOOT “ hamesha hi rahta hai… but This Madness is After watching #brahmastra … loved 🥰 it totally… after a long time watched a movie with the housefull…. #movielover #love #dance #lovetowatchmovieincinemahalls #dancekabhoot #loved #themovie.” Check out the video here:

In the video, Monalisa is making her fans crazy with her sizzling dance moves in the song. Her fans are showering love on her post, dropping heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

The video has been liked more than 16,000 times, at the time of filing this report. The numbers only seem to go up further. One of Monalisa’s fans commented saying, “So hot n beautiful”.

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, hit the theatres on Friday, September 9. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, the film earned Rs 75 crore worldwide on its opening day.