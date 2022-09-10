Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 8:08 PM IST

    Esha Gupta’s latest pictures in a white bodycon have a very Kim Kardashian vibe to them. The actor resembles the American socialite in ways more than one! Check out her latest photo dump where she also flashes her sideboobs.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    One of the favourite fashionistas of the Hindi film industry, Esha Gupta needs no introduction. The diva has time and again given us fashion goals, thanks to the gorgeous outfits that she often dons. Once again, the ‘Aashram 3’ actor has been successful in giving us another glam look of hers where she is looking nothing but stunning in a sheer white bodycon dress.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    In the sheer white bodycon dress, Esha Gupta did not only up her fashion game but also her swag. The sleek dress fitted perfectly only her body, showing off her curves. The dress also gave a sneak peek of the actor’s sideboobs.

    ALSO READ: Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    To complete her stunning look, Esha Gupta pulled her hair in a sleek ponytail. With this, she went bold with her makeup. Along with this, she chose a gold choker neckpiece to accessorise her look. Going by Esha’s overall attire, the actor clearly looks inspired by the American socialite, Kim Kardashian, who has often sported a similar bodycon dress and is known to tie her hair in sleek ponytails.

    ALSO READ: Video and pics: Namrata Malla does SEXY dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop’; fans, don’t miss it

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Taking to the captions, Esha Gupta wrote, “Sunsets in Ibiza”. Here pictures are basically a photo dump from her vacation in Spain. Meanwhile, her comments section was flooded by fans with heart and fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Wow it’s amazing” while another one commented saying, “Hottest”. 

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the popular web series ‘Aashram 3’ which starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. She has also been a part of films such as Raaz 3, Jannat 2, Rustom and among many others.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Honey Singh Shalini Talwar to Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022 drb

    Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

    Recent Stories

    Amit Shah takes 'foreign' T-shirt swipe at Rahul Gandhi; slams Congress for 'vote bank' politics snt

    Amit Shah takes 'foreign' T-shirt swipe at Rahul Gandhi; slams Congress for 'vote-bank' politics

    football Cristiano Ronaldo best in the world has extraordinary mind: Manchester United winger Antony snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo best in the world, has extraordinary mind: Manchester United's Antony

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Know the benefits of using rice water on the face Here is how you should use it drb

    Know the benefits of using rice water on the face? Here’s how you should use it

    King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support? snt

    King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support?

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon