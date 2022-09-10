Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

Esha Gupta’s latest pictures in a white bodycon have a very Kim Kardashian vibe to them. The actor resembles the American socialite in ways more than one! Check out her latest photo dump where she also flashes her sideboobs.

One of the favourite fashionistas of the Hindi film industry, Esha Gupta needs no introduction. The diva has time and again given us fashion goals, thanks to the gorgeous outfits that she often dons. Once again, the ‘Aashram 3’ actor has been successful in giving us another glam look of hers where she is looking nothing but stunning in a sheer white bodycon dress.

In the sheer white bodycon dress, Esha Gupta did not only up her fashion game but also her swag. The sleek dress fitted perfectly only her body, showing off her curves. The dress also gave a sneak peek of the actor's sideboobs.

To complete her stunning look, Esha Gupta pulled her hair in a sleek ponytail. With this, she went bold with her makeup. Along with this, she chose a gold choker neckpiece to accessorise her look. Going by Esha's overall attire, the actor clearly looks inspired by the American socialite, Kim Kardashian, who has often sported a similar bodycon dress and is known to tie her hair in sleek ponytails.

Taking to the captions, Esha Gupta wrote, “Sunsets in Ibiza”. Here pictures are basically a photo dump from her vacation in Spain. Meanwhile, her comments section was flooded by fans with heart and fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Wow it’s amazing” while another one commented saying, “Hottest”.

