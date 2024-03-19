Sexy photos: Shehnaaz Gill shows off cleavage in red HOT deep-neck gown; check pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill looks incredibly stunning in her red bustier dress with satin fabric and exquisite straps. She is preparing for her next project, Sab First Class, alongside Varun Sharma. Balwinder Singh Janjua directs this family-friendly film.

    Shehnaaz Gill's flamboyant avatar has sparked outrage on the internet. She was observed in a bright red gown with a plunging neckline.

    It quickly became viral, with fans responding to it. Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at a function, and she looked gorgeous.

    Shehnaaz wore a crimson gown in the video, and photos are shared on social media, highlighting her cleavage.

    To complete the look, the actress wore red lipstick and parted her hair to the side. Fans left heart emoticons in the comments section.

    Shehnaaz is preparing for her next project, Sab First Class, alongside Varun Sharma. The film, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, will be an outright family entertainer.

     On January 20 this year, Shehnaaz officially announced the film by sharing an Instagram post. “2024 begins @fukravarun @balwindersinghjanjua @muradkhetani @cine1studios @officialjiostudios @movietunnelproductions,” she wrote.

    Shehnaaz was recently the showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna, wearing a gorgeous blue jumpsuit with panache.

