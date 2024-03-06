SEXY PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli ditches pants, takes internet by storm in crop top photoshoot

On Wednesday, Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share a hot video of herself which became the talk of the town.

Nikki Tamboli lit up Instagram with her latest steamy video and turned up the heat by posting a sultry new video from her recent photo shoot.

Nikki Tamboli was seen in the video wearing black underwear and a body-hugging crop top with her hair open.

A pair of boots added to her gorgeous appearance and in the video, moved to the floor and performed many sexy poses for the camera.

The video had actress Nikki flaunt her hot and well-maintained figure inspiring many to remain healthy.

Sharing the hot few seconds video, she wrote, "Everybody wants a headline, I don’t got nothin’ to say."

Netizens on commented on her Instagram and wrote, "Fitness queen motivational babe", “You look beautiful even when you don’t try," and more.