    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in wedding-inspired off-shoulder white gown

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Yodha star Disha Patani has long promoted the art of wearing white. Recently, the actress looked ethereal in this wedding-inspired white gown, and the messy bun was a fitting choice to round off her beauty look.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's red carpet ensembles reflect her exquisite sense of style. The actress never fails to turn heads, whether wearing traditional sarees to show off her ethnic beauty or gowns and outfits to show off her curves and elegance.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 'Malang' actress recently had all photographers capturing the best of her angles at a fashion event in town.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha looked very stunning and radiant in an off-white gown. The gown also included a thigh-high slit. Disha posed flawlessly, striking the ideal blend of elegance and grace.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A messy hair bun and stone-studded earrings completed her appearance. She went for a minimalist look with glowy glitter.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A flawless white gown from head to toe was enough to make a statement. The silhouette resembled that of a bridal dress. The lace lining on the strapless bustier conveyed the same feeling.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The delicate decorations continued till the waistline, and a sweeping flared skirt lent a romantic touch to the ensemble.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani is now appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

