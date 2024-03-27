SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in wedding-inspired off-shoulder white gown

Yodha star Disha Patani has long promoted the art of wearing white. Recently, the actress looked ethereal in this wedding-inspired white gown, and the messy bun was a fitting choice to round off her beauty look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani's red carpet ensembles reflect her exquisite sense of style. The actress never fails to turn heads, whether wearing traditional sarees to show off her ethnic beauty or gowns and outfits to show off her curves and elegance.



The 'Malang' actress recently had all photographers capturing the best of her angles at a fashion event in town.

Disha looked very stunning and radiant in an off-white gown. The gown also included a thigh-high slit. Disha posed flawlessly, striking the ideal blend of elegance and grace.

A messy hair bun and stone-studded earrings completed her appearance. She went for a minimalist look with glowy glitter.

A flawless white gown from head to toe was enough to make a statement. The silhouette resembled that of a bridal dress. The lace lining on the strapless bustier conveyed the same feeling.

The delicate decorations continued till the waistline, and a sweeping flared skirt lent a romantic touch to the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani is now appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.