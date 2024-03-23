Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look

    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently shared some sexy photos that have left her fans and followers panting for breath. She flaunted her curves and struck her pose with utmost perfection.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani knows how to shatter the internet with her wild fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again making waves on social media with her seductive photos.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani, who rose to prominence after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, recently shared some stunning photos of herself in a white gown that set the internet on fire.

    article_image3

    Disha Patani got to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo of herself. Disha was ethereal in a white, backless gown.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She looked effortlessly glamorous, striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace. She flaunted her curves and achieved the ideal stance.

    article_image5

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is now appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

