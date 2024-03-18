Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photo: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in golden dress; check out her Instagram post

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde looked sizzling in an Indo-western golden dress. She shared the photos of her latest look on Instagram; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ever since she made her Bollywood debut, Pooja Hegde has been winning hearts for her stunning fashion statements. Be it her red carpet moments or nailing festive fashion, she has always been a head-turner.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her Instagram timeline is nothing less than a treasure trove of photos that inspire us to revamp our wardrobes. She continues to do so with her latest photos in a golden dress.

    article_image3

    Pooja looked sizzling in an Indo-western golden dress. She shared the photos of her latest look on Instagram and captioned it, “✨.”

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the makeup, Pooja opted for a glam look with brown smoky eyes with winged mascara, blushed and highlighted cheeks and pink lipstick.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Hegde's professional life is as busy as her social schedule. She will appear in the forthcoming action movie Deva with Shahid Kapoor.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rosshan Andrews directed the film, which is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zed Studios. Roy Kapur Films released an Instagram image with Pooja standing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is set to open in theatres on October 11, next year.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with Deva, Pooja Hegde owns Housefull 5. The fifth film in the franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

