Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, the teaser of actor Vijay Sethupathi's new film ‘Gandhi Talks’ was released by the makers. If you have not watched it yet, see the intriguing teaser here.

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is often in discussion about his films. Recently, reports were doing rounds that the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

Amidst these speculations, another upcoming film by Vijay Sethupathi has been announced. On the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, the birth anniversary of Gandhi, the teaser of the actor's upcoming film ‘Gandhi Talks’ was released on Sunday.

With a stellar cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, the impressive teaser is sans dialogues but only music as ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, which was widely popularised by Mahatama Gandhi, plays in the backdrop.

Watch the teaser here:

And if you thought that the film, just like its star cast, will have some power-packed dialogues, you would be surprised to know that it is a silent musical drama, that too by none other than music maestro, AR Rahman.

While ‘Gandhi Talks’ features four actors, the lead character in this silent drama is not an actor but ‘money’ – the Indian currency which has the face of Mahatama Gandhi on it. It seems that this film is going to be based on the money game. The speciality of ‘Gandhi Talks’ is that it will be a short silent film, which is said to be a dark comedy film. Once when the film is released, it will once again take the audience back into the era of silent films once again.

The film 'Gandhi Talks' is directed by Kishore Belekar. It has been co-produced by Zee Studios, Curious Digital and Movie Mill Entertainment. It will star actors Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The music for the film has been given by Oscar-winning composer and legendary music maestro, AR Rahman. While the makers dropped the teaser, no information on its release date has been announced yet.