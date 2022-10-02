Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

    On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, the teaser of actor Vijay Sethupathi's new film ‘Gandhi Talks’ was released by the makers. If you have not watched it yet, see the intriguing teaser here.

    Gandhi Talks Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi Arvind Swami Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Jadhav next drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is often in discussion about his films. Recently, reports were doing rounds that the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

    Amidst these speculations, another upcoming film by Vijay Sethupathi has been announced. On the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, the birth anniversary of Gandhi, the teaser of the actor's upcoming film ‘Gandhi Talks’ was released on Sunday.

    With a stellar cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, the impressive teaser is sans dialogues but only music as ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, which was widely popularised by Mahatama Gandhi, plays in the backdrop.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Watch the teaser here: 

    And if you thought that the film, just like its star cast, will have some power-packed dialogues, you would be surprised to know that it is a silent musical drama, that too by none other than music maestro, AR Rahman.

    While ‘Gandhi Talks’ features four actors, the lead character in this silent drama is not an actor but ‘money’ – the Indian currency which has the face of Mahatama Gandhi on it. It seems that this film is going to be based on the money game. The speciality of ‘Gandhi Talks’ is that it will be a short silent film, which is said to be a dark comedy film. Once when the film is released, it will once again take the audience back into the era of silent films once again.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    The film 'Gandhi Talks' is directed by Kishore Belekar. It has been co-produced by Zee Studios, Curious Digital and Movie Mill Entertainment. It will star actors Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The music for the film has been given by Oscar-winning composer and legendary music maestro, AR Rahman. While the makers dropped the teaser, no information on its release date has been announced yet.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush teaser Makers to release first glimpse of Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh starrer on Saturday in Ayodhya drb

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Sajid Khan opens up on being removed from Housefull franchise netizens recall MeToo allegations drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a winner here is what happened drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

    Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office collection report day 2 Mani Ratnam PS I continues to mint money on Saturday drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

    Vikram Vedha Box Office collection day 2: Pace of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer remains sluggish on Saturday drb

    Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid - adt

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Adipurush teaser Makers to release first glimpse of Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh starrer on Saturday in Ayodhya drb

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka - adt

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

    Sajid Khan opens up on being removed from Housefull franchise netizens recall MeToo allegations drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon