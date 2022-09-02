SEXY-bikini pictures: Nusrat Jahan shows off her perfect beach body; likely to enter Bigg Boss 16

The reality show, known for its fair share of high-voltage drama, entertainment, and scandals Bigg Boss, is reportedly in contact with Nusrat Jahan. Yes, it is said that Bengali actress-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan to participate in Bigg Boss 16

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

We have always been amazed by Nusrat Jahan's fashion sense and social media mastery. Nusrat's style progression has been spectacular, whether she is establishing new trends in her stylish saree or making any guy weak in the knees with her breathtaking bikini appearance.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the latest report, The 16th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss will premiere on television soon and might have Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan. However, both Nusrat and makers are tight-lipped about it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nusrat Jahan in the news:

Regarding Nusrat Jahan's much-discussed life, the Bengali beauty has been regarded as controversy's favourite child for a long time now. She was allegedly linked up with one of the accused in the Park Street rape case. The actress, however, denied all the allegations.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Later, she dated businessman Nikhil Jain, with whom she subsequently got married in Turkey in a lavish ceremony. She astonished everyone when she denied marriage to Nikhil and said they were only "living together."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nusrat Jahan again caused a stir when she at first refused to reveal the identity of her son's biological father. However, her son's birth certificate lists her boyfriend Yash Dasgupta as his father, and the actress later talked openly about their relationship (Yash).



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Later, she dated businessman Nikhil Jain, with whom she subsequently got married in Turkey in a lavish ceremony. She astonished everyone when she denied being married to Nikhil and said they were only "living together."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, Nusrat released several bikini photos from her beach holiday, and we cannot control our excitement. She appears to be the beauty queen of our dreams as Nusrat transforms into a full-fledged beach bum.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The overall outfit is suitable for any beach getaway, but the bikini top is fantastic for a summer trip. Nusrat wrote, “Keepin’ it wavy… Be it hair or the sea.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Bong beauty has once more charmed her Instagram followers. Numerous fans have fallen head over heels for her charm and swamped her comment area with love, crown, and fire emojis. Also Read: Urfi Javed shows off skin in DIY outfit; pastes flowers to cover assets

Photo Courtesy: Instagram