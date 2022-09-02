Urfi Javed shows off skin in DIY outfit; pastes flowers to cover assets

Actor Urfi Javed stunned the internet after she shared the latest video on her Instagram handle. The actor once again presented a DIY take on fashion. She created an outfit using two materials – plastic wrap and some colourful plastic flowers; check out her pictures here.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

If you think wearing a dress made out of blades or the one created with hundreds of safety pins are the only crazy ideas that Urfi Javed can get for her outfits, then you are highly mistaken. The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has been on fire when it comes to experimenting with her fashion. You give her any object and Urfi can create a dress out of it – don’t forget the crop top and mini skit she created using a sack. Keeping at it, Urfi has once again surprised everyone with her take on fashion.

This time around, it is no blade, safety pin or rope that Urfi Javed used for creating an outfit. All that she used was a roll of plastic wrap and a few colourful plastic flowers. ALSO READ: Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

Using the plastic wrap, Urfi Javed created an off-shoulder crop top. She wrapped the plastic sheet multiple times around her upper body to make it look like a crop top. And if you wondered what happened to her assets or how she covered them, then don’t worry. She used colourful plastic flowers to cover the assets. ALSO READ: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has surprised everyone with her take on fashion. In past also, Urfi has worn outfits that created a stir on social media. And it is for the same reason that she has often been trolled for it, including several celebrities who tried to take a jibe at the actor.

