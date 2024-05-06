India News

Not just Prajwal Revanna, other politicians mired in sex scandals

Image credits: X

1. Prajwal Revanna's scandal:

Prajwal Revanna is embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of exploiting and filming women. A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the state govt to probe the matter.

Image credits: X

2. 2007 MLA Renukacharya sex scandal:

MLA Renukacharya faced a sex scandal during the BJP-JDS coalition government. Hospital nurse Jayalakshmi accused him of sexual harassment.

Image credits: X

3. ND Tiwari's resignation:

In 2009, ND Tiwari, a prominent Congress leader, resigned as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh amidst allegations of involvement in compromising situations with women at Raj Bhavan.

Image credits: X

4. Raghavji's arrest:

Former MP minister Raghavji faced arrest in 2013 following accusations of sexual abuse made by his domestic help, shedding light on the prevalence of such scandals in politics.

Image credits: X

5. 2009 Hartalu Halappa sex scandal:

In 2009, Hartalu Halappa faced rape accusations from a friend's wife, leading to his resignation. However, he was acquitted in 2017 due to insufficient evidence.

Image credits: X

6. 2019 MLA Arvind Limbavali sex tape leaked:

In 2019, a scandal erupted when a purported sex tape involving BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali. Despite shedding tears in the state assembly, Limbavali called for an inquiry.

Image credits: X

7. 2016 HY Meti case:

In 2016, a rape case was filed against HY Meti. A government employee requested a transfer, which Meti allegedly used to sexually assault her.

Image credits: X
Find Next One