Not just Prajwal Revanna, other politicians mired in sex scandals

India News
Prajwal Revanna is embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of exploiting and filming women. A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the state govt to probe the matter.
MLA Renukacharya faced a sex scandal during the BJP-JDS coalition government. Hospital nurse Jayalakshmi accused him of sexual harassment.
In 2009, ND Tiwari, a prominent Congress leader, resigned as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh amidst allegations of involvement in compromising situations with women at Raj Bhavan.
Former MP minister Raghavji faced arrest in 2013 following accusations of sexual abuse made by his domestic help, shedding light on the prevalence of such scandals in politics.
In 2009, Hartalu Halappa faced rape accusations from a friend's wife, leading to his resignation. However, he was acquitted in 2017 due to insufficient evidence.
In 2019, a scandal erupted when a purported sex tape involving BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali. Despite shedding tears in the state assembly, Limbavali called for an inquiry.
In 2016, a rape case was filed against HY Meti. A government employee requested a transfer, which Meti allegedly used to sexually assault her.