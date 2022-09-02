Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Malaika Arora was seen at Diva Yoga in Bandra on Friday, sporting a black coloured-sports bra paired with her favourite pair of blue shorts. The actor, once again, upped her fashion game, even in athleisure.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    If you are looking for some inspiration for fashionable athleisure, look nowhere! Bollywood’s fashionista, Malaika Arora’s fitness wardrobe is full of an impressive collection of athleisure that will amp up your fitness fashion game. The actor once again proved that whether it is about walking a ramp, dressing up for a party or simply attending her yoga class, there is no way she ever takes her fashion lightly. In tiny shorts and a sports bra, the actor looked her usual best when she stepped out for her yoga class.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted outside Diva Yoga in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood where she goes for her yoga session. The actor was papped outside the studio as she walked towards it.

    ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in see-through dress; hits back at troll

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was seen wearing a black sports bra and her favourite tiny blue shorts. The actor seemed comfy in her athleisure, as she pulled her hair in a ponytail, ready for her workout.

    ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan net worth: Salary, income, assets, cars and more

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Keeping it to her casual best, the actor ditched sports shows and walked in a comfy pair of slippers. She flashed her pretty smile to the paps who waited outside the studio to catch a glimpse of the actor.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    On the personal front, Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, a video of Malaika and Arjun from the pre-wedding bash of fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The video showed Malaika and Arjun performing a sensuous dance to the former’s iconic song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan birthday net worth 2022 salary income assets car collection drb

    Pawan Kalyan net worth: Salary, income, assets, cars and more

    Happy Teachers Day 2022 Super 30 Hichki Shabaash Mithu

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Sidharth Shukla death anniversary Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill last dance will make you smile (Video) RBA

    Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance will make you smile (Video)

    Mega Blockbuster movie or ad campaign Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Karthi Rashmika Mandanna Trisha Kapil Sharma snt

    Mega Blockbuster, movie or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Karthi, Rashmika, Trisha leave fans confused

    Who was Nirvair Singh? Punjabi singer killed in Melbourne car crash RBA

    Who was Nirvair Singh? Punjabi singer killed in Melbourne car crash

    Recent Stories

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced Know how to register documents required gcw

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced; Know how to register, documents required

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but India's answer to obstacles: PM Narendra Modi

    Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls AJR

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak set to become UK PM gcw

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak, set to become UK PM

    INS Vikrant commissioned: Celebrations from a Kochi rooftop restaurant

    INS Vikrant commissioned: Celebrations from a Kochi rooftop restaurant

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon