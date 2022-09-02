Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

Malaika Arora was seen at Diva Yoga in Bandra on Friday, sporting a black coloured-sports bra paired with her favourite pair of blue shorts. The actor, once again, upped her fashion game, even in athleisure.

Image: Varinder Chawla

If you are looking for some inspiration for fashionable athleisure, look nowhere! Bollywood’s fashionista, Malaika Arora’s fitness wardrobe is full of an impressive collection of athleisure that will amp up your fitness fashion game. The actor once again proved that whether it is about walking a ramp, dressing up for a party or simply attending her yoga class, there is no way she ever takes her fashion lightly. In tiny shorts and a sports bra, the actor looked her usual best when she stepped out for her yoga class.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted outside Diva Yoga in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood where she goes for her yoga session. The actor was papped outside the studio as she walked towards it.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a black sports bra and her favourite tiny blue shorts. The actor seemed comfy in her athleisure, as she pulled her hair in a ponytail, ready for her workout.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping it to her casual best, the actor ditched sports shows and walked in a comfy pair of slippers. She flashed her pretty smile to the paps who waited outside the studio to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Image: Varinder Chawla