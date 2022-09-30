Sexy Bhojpuri video, pics: Namrata Malla twirls in bikini blouse, red hot saree

Actor Namrata Malla, a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, has put up a new video on her Instagram handle. Donning a red saree paired with a black bikini blouse, Namrata has once again taken the internet by storm. If you have not checked her video yet, see it here.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla is known for her boldness. Day by day, the actor, who is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her stylish pictures with fans, has been gaining popularity among the people. She is also known for sharing a lot of her dance videos and reels o her Instagram handle. It is because of these videos and pictures that fans of the Bhojpuri actor eagerly wait for her to put up a new post. And once she does that, they shower her with love by flooding the comments sections with heart and fire emojis.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Maintaining her streak of keeping her fans updated with her stunning videos and pictures, actor Namrata Malla once again shared a fresh reel on Instagram that has taken the internet by storm. ALSO READ: Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

When it comes to Instagram, Namrata Malla enjoys a huge fan following. She has over 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application and has her name included in the list of most-followed celebs of the Bhojpuri cinema. ASLO READ: 5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of ‘Gandiii Baat’ actor Flora Saini

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

In the latest video that Namrata Malla shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen flaunting her body like never before. The actor is draped in a red-hot floral print saree which she has paired with a black bikini blouse.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Namrata Malla has shared this dance video of her from her official Instagram account. In this, she is seen with a very hot look. She is seen dancing in the video while once again putting her bold and sexy side on the show.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

As the video begins, Namrata Malla is seen seductively walking toward the camera and flaunting her bikini blouse. She then drapes the pallu of the saree in a sensuous manner which later falls off again.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

This latest video of Namrata Malla has set the internet on fire with her hot moves. In a carefree yet seductive manner, she plays with her hair and also shows some sexy moves. The actor also does not miss a chance of flaunting her back as she twirls in the video.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Speaking of her make-up, Namrata Malla kept it using shimmery hues of pink, going high on the blush and coating her lashes well with mascara. As for the jewellery, she accessorised her look with a chunky silver necklace and earrings.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Namrata Malla was last seen in a music video with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Their song ‘Laal Ghaghra’ has created a ruckus among their fans with the video garnering millions of views on YouTube.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram