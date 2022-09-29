Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    ‘Drishyam 2’ actor Shriya Saran turned up the heat with her latest pictures that she shared on her social media. Shriya is seen donning a little black sequinned dress that came with a plunging neckline. The actor flaunted her toned legs in the LBD while taking the internet by storm with her fiery hot pictures.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Actor Shriya Saran has taken the South as well as the Hindi film industry by storm with her fashion since day one. The astonishing actor and beauty that Shriya is, she has a name included in the list of most drool-worthy actors in the Indian film industry. Shriya dons many hats including that of a stunning actor and an impressive, trained dancer. Shriya has been a part of several films including the 2015’s film ‘Dhrishyam’, starring actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shriya Saran shared a slew of pictures wearing a stunning black sequined dress that came with a plunging neckline. Shriya looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures as she flaunted her toned legs and cleavage.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Looking fiery hot in her black mini dress, Shriya Saran captioned her post, “Happiness and love” She struck several candid poses for the camera while single-handedly rising the temperature. She had also recently shared a video is the same dress that had turned up the heat in every possible manner.

    ALSO READ: Hailey Beiber REVEALS her and Justin Bieber's favourite sex position

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    To style her outfit, Shriya Saran opted for a belt that put focus on her curves. Furthermore, Shriya added truckloads of glam quotient to her pictures as she styled her hair in thick curls.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    The diva that Shriya Saran is, the actor married her long-time boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev, and also shares an adorable daughter with him. The trio often take beachy vacations together, pictures of which are shared by Shriya on her Instagram handle.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, the makers of ‘Drishyam 2’, a sequel to the 2015 film, shared a ‘recall teaser’ while announcing the film’s release date. Starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the sequel will hit the theatres on November 18.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Vedha review KRK calls Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema drb

    Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Video KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map RBA

    Video: KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops drb

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

    KRK confirms joining RSS says will soon go to Nagpur drb

    KRK confirms joining RSS; says will soon go to Nagpur

    Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn shares recall teaser while announcing sequel release date drb

    Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares ‘recall teaser’ while announcing sequel’s release date

    Recent Stories

    football barcelona desperate for lionel messi return la liga giants to cut wage bill by 150 million pounds to pave way for psg star snt

    Barcelona desperate for Messi's return? La Liga giants to 'cut wage bill by £150 mn' to pave way for PSG star

    Vikram Vedha review KRK calls Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema drb

    Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    PFI has close ties with hardline Turkish group that provides arms to Syrian jihadists officials snt

    PFI has close ties with hardline Turkish group that provides arms to Syrian jihadists: Officials

    Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendum AJR

    Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendum

    Halo Rise Amazon unveils device that tracks breath while sleeping worth USD 139 gcw

    'Halo Rise': Amazon unveils device that tracks breath while sleeping

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon