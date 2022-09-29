Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

‘Drishyam 2’ actor Shriya Saran turned up the heat with her latest pictures that she shared on her social media. Shriya is seen donning a little black sequinned dress that came with a plunging neckline. The actor flaunted her toned legs in the LBD while taking the internet by storm with her fiery hot pictures.

Actor Shriya Saran has taken the South as well as the Hindi film industry by storm with her fashion since day one. The astonishing actor and beauty that Shriya is, she has a name included in the list of most drool-worthy actors in the Indian film industry. Shriya dons many hats including that of a stunning actor and an impressive, trained dancer. Shriya has been a part of several films including the 2015’s film ‘Dhrishyam’, starring actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shriya Saran shared a slew of pictures wearing a stunning black sequined dress that came with a plunging neckline. Shriya looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures as she flaunted her toned legs and cleavage.

Looking fiery hot in her black mini dress, Shriya Saran captioned her post, "Happiness and love" She struck several candid poses for the camera while single-handedly rising the temperature. She had also recently shared a video is the same dress that had turned up the heat in every possible manner.

To style her outfit, Shriya Saran opted for a belt that put focus on her curves. Furthermore, Shriya added truckloads of glam quotient to her pictures as she styled her hair in thick curls.

