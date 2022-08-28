SEXY Bhojpuri video: Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and actress Amrapali Dubey's romantic dance moves are creating buzz on social media



Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Bhojpuri videos have a tremendous following. A highly well-known figure, Bhojpuri actors and actresses have a sizable social media fan base.

On YouTube and social media, one or more Bhojpuri songs are popular daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. The song was from the hit Bhojpuri film NIRAHUA HINDUSTANI 3.

The song "Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa" receives a lot of love from the Bhojpuri audience. The song is sung by Kalpana and Alok Kumar

The actress looks incredibly lovely in this song. Beautiful chemistry between Nirahua and Amrapali is evident throughout the video.

More than 11 million people have viewed Dinesh and Amrapali's fantastic song. In Bhojpuri cinema, Nirahua and Amrapali are said to be so lucky for one another that every album and movie they do together is a smash hit.

You might say that their superhit Jodi was created for them. On the other hand, the Bhojpuri film industry is also developing into a consistent hit with high-budget movies.

The song 'Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa' was written by Pyare Lal Yadav, and the music was by Rajnish Mishra.

