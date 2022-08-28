Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

    Following the success of Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph is working with Mohanlal once more on the third instalment of the well-liked criminal thriller film.

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    'It's Officially', Drishyam 3 is on. At the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday, August 27, producer Antony Perumbavoor formally announced the third instalment of the well-known criminal thriller movie series starring Mohanlal. 

    His video from the awards event went insanely viral on social media when he made the revelation, with supporters trending the hashtag "Drishyam 3." Sharing a video of the same, a user wrote, “It’s official now." Another one tweeted, “The classic criminal is back… Drishyam 3 is officially happening."

    Also Read: Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar’s rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

    The Malayalam criminal thriller Drishyam, which Jeethu Joseph directed in 2013, received both critical and financial acclaim. The movie was so popular that it was reproduced in four more languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. 

    The movie centres on Georgekutty protecting his family and reputation when his wife inadvertently kills the Inspector-General of Police's kid.

    In 2021, Jeethu Joseph created the follow-up, Drishyam 2: The Resumption, which was immediately made available on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video and received a ton of positive reviews.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

    Ajay Devgn, a well-known Bollywood actor, started filming early this year for the Hindi sequel to "Drishyam." The late director Nishikant Kamat's film "Drishyam (Hindi)" tells the tale of a four-person family whose lives are turned upside down by an unpleasant event that occurs to their oldest daughter. 

    Devgn is prepared to reprise his role as Vijay Salgoankar in the follow-up movie, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta from the original cast.

    The next instalment in this series, which starts seven years after the events and challenges Vijay's commitment to defend his family, for whom he would go to any lengths, will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report RBA

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report

    Raju Srivastava family files complaint with cyber police over fake news drb

    Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

    SEXY VIDEO Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor sizzling hot chemistry on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa sets internet ablaze drb

    SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

    Neha Dhupia Birthday Did you know she marked her debut as child actor drb

    Neha Dhupia Birthday: Did you know she marked her debut as child actor?

    34 years of Salman Khan Actor gets nostalgic says thank you for being with me drb

    34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

    Recent Stories

    CWC to meet today; final schedule of party president election on agenda AJR

    CWC to meet today; final schedule of party president election on agenda

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report RBA

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report

    2001 Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for victims in Bhuj today AJR

    2001 Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for victims in Bhuj today

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Here is why offering Tulsi leaves in Ganpati puja is considered inauspicious drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s why offering Tulsi leaves in Ganpati’s puja is considered inauspicious

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Preview: Will Men in Blue settle scores with Babar Azam and Co snt

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Preview: Will Men in Blue settle scores with Babar Azam and Co?

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon