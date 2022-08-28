Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

Following the success of Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph is working with Mohanlal once more on the third instalment of the well-liked criminal thriller film.

'It's Officially', Drishyam 3 is on. At the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday, August 27, producer Antony Perumbavoor formally announced the third instalment of the well-known criminal thriller movie series starring Mohanlal.

His video from the awards event went insanely viral on social media when he made the revelation, with supporters trending the hashtag "Drishyam 3." Sharing a video of the same, a user wrote, “It’s official now." Another one tweeted, “The classic criminal is back… Drishyam 3 is officially happening."

The Malayalam criminal thriller Drishyam, which Jeethu Joseph directed in 2013, received both critical and financial acclaim. The movie was so popular that it was reproduced in four more languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The movie centres on Georgekutty protecting his family and reputation when his wife inadvertently kills the Inspector-General of Police's kid.

In 2021, Jeethu Joseph created the follow-up, Drishyam 2: The Resumption, which was immediately made available on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video and received a ton of positive reviews.

Ajay Devgn, a well-known Bollywood actor, started filming early this year for the Hindi sequel to "Drishyam." The late director Nishikant Kamat's film "Drishyam (Hindi)" tells the tale of a four-person family whose lives are turned upside down by an unpleasant event that occurs to their oldest daughter.

Devgn is prepared to reprise his role as Vijay Salgoankar in the follow-up movie, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta from the original cast.

The next instalment in this series, which starts seven years after the events and challenges Vijay's commitment to defend his family, for whom he would go to any lengths, will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.