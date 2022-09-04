SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s HOT song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH NOW)

Bhojpuri song Aahoo Eh Oriya featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, is creating buzz on YouTube. Watch it now



Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. The number of times this music has been seen exceeds 20,453,161.

And this song has received 75K likes. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.



In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans.

They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

