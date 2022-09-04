Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s HOT song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH NOW)

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song Aahoo Eh Oriya featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, is creating buzz on YouTube. Watch it now
     

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. 

    Social media is buzzing with positive comments over the Bhojpuri song "Aahoo Eh Oriya," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani.
     

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. The number of times this music has been seen exceeds 20,453,161.

    And this song has received 75K likes. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.
     

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans.

    They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. Also Read: Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    The song is from Naagdev, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics are by Shyam Dehati and the music by Rajendra Prasad. The peppy dance is choreographed by Pappu Khanna, Kaanu Mukherji and Ricky Gupta. Also Read: Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer

