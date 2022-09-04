Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer

    A distributor from the South told a daily that the director would go to Hyderabad to investigate the reimbursement procedure personally. Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda will now pay the movie's producers compensation.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    Puri Jagannadh, the film's director, reportedly plans to reimburse the distributors who have lost money due to Liger's box office flop. A distributor from the South named Warangal Srinu told TOI that the director would go to Hyderabad to investigate the reimbursement procedure personally. Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda will now pay the movie's producers compensation.

    In light of the ongoing boycott trend on social media, Vijay Deverakonda's "Liger" has miserably failed at the box office. Deverakonda made her Bollywood debut with the movie, which generated a lot of interest when it was first announced.

    However, the actor's lacklustre performance resulted in the film's catastrophic run in theatres across India and hefty losses for the production team.

    According to reports, the sports drama "Liger," which also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, cost its creators Rs 100 crore.

    Now, as per the news report, due to the film's dismal success at the box office, south star Vijay Deverakonda has opted to refund a stunning Rs. 6 crore from his compensation to help the producers of the film.

    Reports also suggest that Vijay Deverakonda might take a chunk of the profits of 'Jana Gana Mana' if the movie succeeds at the box office.

    Meanwhile, both movie reviewers and viewers gave the film "Liger," which also prominently includes boxing icon Mike Tyson, negative reviews. Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, failed to create an impact in theatres despite the extensive promotion.

    In addition, IMDb just ranked the movie first on their list of the worst films of the year. It defeated movies such as Laal Singh Chadha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and Shamshera.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
