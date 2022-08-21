SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves
Every day, one or the other Bhojpuri song goes viral on social media. Once again, a dance song video of Nirahua and Monalisa went viral.
Bhojpuri videos are pretty popular. Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media.
This is a song from the film 'Pratigya.' In this video, you can see that everyone in the crowd is watching Monalisa's performance.
Indu Sonali sings this song for those who are unfamiliar with it. While Vinay Bihari crafts the song's lyrics.
At the same time, Rajesh Rajnish provides the music for this song. So far, the video has gotten 6,203,244 views.
This song was posted on YouTube by the channel Ishtar Bhojpuri. Monalisa, an actress, is another well-known celebrity. Her photographs and videos frequently go popular on social media.
Monalisa's every video and photo is showered with affection from her fans. This video has over 6.2 million views. Wave Music Bhojpuri's YouTube channel posted it.