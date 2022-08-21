SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves

Every day, one or the other Bhojpuri song goes viral on social media. Once again, a dance song video of Nirahua and Monalisa went viral.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri videos are pretty popular. Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets popular on YouTube and other media. A video of Nirahua and Monalisa has gone viral yet again.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This is a song from the film 'Pratigya.' In this video, you can see that everyone in the crowd is watching Monalisa's performance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Indu Sonali sings this song for those who are unfamiliar with it. While Vinay Bihari crafts the song's lyrics.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

At the same time, Rajesh Rajnish provides the music for this song. So far, the video has gotten 6,203,244 views.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song was posted on YouTube by the channel Ishtar Bhojpuri. Monalisa, an actress, is another well-known celebrity. Her photographs and videos frequently go popular on social media. Also Read:Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

Photo Courtesy: YouTube