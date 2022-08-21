Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Every day, one or the other Bhojpuri song goes viral on social media. Once again, a dance song video of Nirahua and Monalisa went viral.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri videos are pretty popular. Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known personalities with a large fan base on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every day, one Bhojpuri song or another gets popular on YouTube and other media. A video of Nirahua and Monalisa has gone viral yet again.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is a song from the film 'Pratigya.' In this video, you can see that everyone in the crowd is watching Monalisa's performance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Indu Sonali sings this song for those who are unfamiliar with it. While Vinay Bihari crafts the song's lyrics. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    At the same time, Rajesh Rajnish provides the music for this song. So far, the video has gotten 6,203,244 views.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song was posted on YouTube by the channel Ishtar Bhojpuri. Monalisa, an actress, is another well-known celebrity. Her photographs and videos frequently go popular on social media. Also Read:Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's every video and photo is showered with affection from her fans. This video has over 6.2 million views. Wave Music Bhojpuri's YouTube channel posted it. Also Read: Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    World Senior Citizens Day 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days

    Tomato flu spreading in India What are symptoms Know treatment precautionary steps gcw

    Tomato flu spreading in India; What are symptoms? Know treatment, precautionary steps

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon