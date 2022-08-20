Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed is known for a quirky fashion sense. She is a favourite of the paparazzi and often makes it to the headlines for her dresses. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a video wherein she is seen taking a dig at online trolls by wearing a bralette and skirt that is made from stones.

    Actor Urfi Javed rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. But more than her the reality show, Urfi or Uorfi, as she now writes her name, has gained popularity over the dresses that she wears. Recently, she posted topless pictures wherein she covered her assets with hair extension. Before that, the actor stepped out in a barely there cut-out dress made o a yellow dupatta. And the list of her outfits, goes on.

    The 25-year-old actor, Urfi Javed, is known to turn heads with her fashion. While many call it ‘bizarre’, some agree that it reflects with Urfi’s bold side and out-of-the-box thinking.

    On Saturday, Urfi Javed shared a fresh video of her fashion take. The actor used mutli-coloured stones to create an outfit of a bralette and a skirt. If you though that the dress was bizarre, you may want to know about the idea behind it.

    Whether it is about fashion or speaking her mind, Urfi Javed doesn’t shy away from those trying to constantly attack her. And thus, her stone outfit was basically about taking a dig on trolls who more than often try to slam her for her dressing. Taking to the captio, Urfi wrote: “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment. 🥲.”

    Speaking of Urfi Javed’s fashion, the internet sensation and also a favourtie of the paps, Urfi has gone out wearing all sorts of outfits from bizarre cut-out dresses to pantsuits, barely-there skirts with thigh-high slits and much more. However, no matter what Urfi wears, she never thinks twice before posing for the shutterbugs. And it is because of her dressing that she is often trolled on social media.

