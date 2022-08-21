Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

Actor Poonam Pandey was seen wearing revealing clothes as she stepped out on Saturday in Mumbai. She single-handedly raised the temperatures of the city with her looks.

If there is one actor who never fails to turn heads with every single appearance, it has to be Poonam Pandey. She has often found herself in the midst of many controversies. From her allegedly tortured marriage with Sam Bombay to the alleged involvement in the Raj Kundra pornography case, Poonam grabbed headlines for being in the news. But more than the controversies, she made it to the tabloid headlines for her fashion.

Poonam Pandey comes with a very bold sense of fashion. The actor has donned several revealing outfits that have grabbed the attention of the onlookers and passers-by. ALSO READ: Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

The actor was seen on the streets of Mumbai on Saturday. On her day out, she stepped out wearing clothes that oozed hotness. ALSO READ: Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

Poonam Pandey opted to wear a backless white crop top along with a printed high-waist mini skirt. She paired it with white sneakers looking absolutely stunning.

To complete her look, she casually tied her hair in a messy bun and wore transparent sunglasses. Along with this, Poonam Pandey opted for a no make-up look.

Recently, Poonam Pandey broke the internet when pictures of her in a black salwar suit made their way online. Poonam’s traditional avatar was a superhit with her fandom.

It was a day before the festival of Raksha Bandhan that actor Poonam Pandey was seen in the traditional look. She was out buying Rakhis when she was papped.

As the paparazzi were clicking pictures of Poonam Panday, the actor got involved in a little chit-chat with them. She, like many other actors, never fails to have a quick conversation with the paps.

