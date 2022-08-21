Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    Actor Poonam Pandey was seen wearing revealing clothes as she stepped out on Saturday in Mumbai. She single-handedly raised the temperatures of the city with her looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    If there is one actor who never fails to turn heads with every single appearance, it has to be Poonam Pandey. She has often found herself in the midst of many controversies. From her allegedly tortured marriage with Sam Bombay to the alleged involvement in the Raj Kundra pornography case, Poonam grabbed headlines for being in the news. But more than the controversies, she made it to the tabloid headlines for her fashion.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Poonam Pandey comes with a very bold sense of fashion. The actor has donned several revealing outfits that have grabbed the attention of the onlookers and passers-by.

    ALSO READ: Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The actor was seen on the streets of Mumbai on Saturday. On her day out, she stepped out wearing clothes that oozed hotness.

    ALSO READ: Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Poonam Pandey opted to wear a backless white crop top along with a printed high-waist mini skirt. She paired it with white sneakers looking absolutely stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    To complete her look, she casually tied her hair in a messy bun and wore transparent sunglasses. Along with this, Poonam Pandey opted for a no make-up look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Recently, Poonam Pandey broke the internet when pictures of her in a black salwar suit made their way online. Poonam’s traditional avatar was a superhit with her fandom.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It was a day before the festival of Raksha Bandhan that actor Poonam Pandey was seen in the traditional look. She was out buying Rakhis when she was papped.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    As the paparazzi were clicking pictures of Poonam Panday, the actor got involved in a little chit-chat with them. She, like many other actors, never fails to have a quick conversation with the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's relaity show 'Lock-Upp' as one of the contestants. It was during this show that Poonam revealed some shocking details about her marriage with Sam Bombay. She had alleged that she nearly got a brain haemorrhage and was hospitalised.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy drb

    It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    Vijay Deverakonda Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

    After calling Salman Khan women beater Somy Ali deletes Instagram post drb

    After calling Salman Khan ‘women beater’, Somy Ali deletes Instagram post

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverampton Wanderers/Wolves: We know very well the importance of Harry Kane - Antonio Conte-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We know very well the importance of Harry Kane' - Antonio Conte

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Majahar Jamadar, Sreejesh S ranked top players in the opening week-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Majahar Jamadar, Sreejesh S ranked top players in the opening week

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Virgo should avoid controversy, Libra may be lazy

    Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Virgo should avoid controversy, Libra may be lazy

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2022: Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Today's Numerology Prediction: Born on 21st? You may get good news

    Tension simmers in Vizhinjam; Kerala fishermen continue battle against Adani Ports project

    Tension simmers in Vizhinjam; Kerala fishermen continue battle against Adani Ports project

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon