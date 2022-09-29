Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD dance moves are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Don't miss the hot video of Monalisa's bold dance moves. Meanwhile, her old song with Pawan Singh is resurfacing; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the bravest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Over 3 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach. Her previous song with Pawan Singh is currently making a comeback.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has accumulated 20k likes and 11,308,466 views. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has made several television appearances during her professional career. He hasn't yet disclosed any new endeavours. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP?

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those who don't know, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also been on Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss."  Also Read: Super-HOT picture: Dua Lipa looks SEXY in nude pic took just after her bubble bath

