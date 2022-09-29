SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD dance moves are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri Dance Video: Don't miss the hot video of Monalisa's bold dance moves. Meanwhile, her old song with Pawan Singh is resurfacing; take a look

One of the bravest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.



Over 3 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO)

The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach. Her previous song with Pawan Singh is currently making a comeback.

On YouTube, the song has accumulated 20k likes and 11,308,466 views. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video.



Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience.



Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels.

Monalisa has made several television appearances during her professional career. He hasn't yet disclosed any new endeavours.

