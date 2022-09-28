Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan First Review and Rating: Umair Sandhu, who calls himself as a cinema and fashion critic in the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and India, posted the first review and ratings for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

    First Review and Rating of Ponniyin Selvan: This Friday (September 30) will see the official release of the eagerly anticipated Kollywood film Ponniyin Selvan.

    Umair Sandhu, who describes himself as a cinema and fashion critic in the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and India, posted the first review and score for Mani Ratnam's landmark film Ponniyin Selvan on Twitter.
     

    According to Umair Sandhu he has watched the movie and tweeted: Designing & VFX ! Chiyaan Vikram & Karthi Stole the Show all the way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments. 3/5
     

    #PS1 & #Naane Varuvean ! Both are Paisa Vasool movies !!! Big Treat for Kollywood Cinema Lovers this week !!! Go for both
     

    Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and other popular actors had prominent parts in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. 
     

    Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions massively produce this high-profile drama with a sizable budget, and AR Rahman is in charge of the soundtrack. Also Read: Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

    Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Upendra and Ajay Devgn lend their voice for the film Ponniyin Selvan – 1 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, respectively. Also Read: Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

