Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

Umair Sandhu, who describes himself as a cinema and fashion critic in the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and India, posted the first review and score for Mani Ratnam's landmark film Ponniyin Selvan on Twitter.



According to Umair Sandhu he has watched the movie and tweeted: Designing & VFX ! Chiyaan Vikram & Karthi Stole the Show all the way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments. 3/5



#PS1 & #Naane Varuvean ! Both are Paisa Vasool movies !!! Big Treat for Kollywood Cinema Lovers this week !!! Go for both



Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and other popular actors had prominent parts in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1.



Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions massively produce this high-profile drama with a sizable budget, and AR Rahman is in charge of the soundtrack.

