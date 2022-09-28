Super-HOT picture: Dua Lipa looks SEXY in nude pic took just after her bubble bath
Singer Dua Lipa, who recently made a fashionable appearance in New York, shared a hot naked photo from a bubble bath overlooking the city.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
After making a chic appearance in New York City earlier in the day, Dua Lipa tweeted a hot naked photo from a luxury bubble bath looking out at New York City.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The 27-year-old British singer flaunted her trim figure as she left her hotel on Tuesday in a pair of slick black legging boots and a clean white blazer.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
But afterwards, she took off her clothes and relaxed till Tuesday night by treating herself to a spa night in the bathtub while she watched the warm golden sunset.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The pop star enjoyed some music and stunning vistas while donning nothing but a few bubbles and a large pair of headphones. She wrapped her raven tresses up in a sloppy bun.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dua Lipa was dressed to impress earlier on Tuesday, wearing a zip-up shirt with velcro straps over her breast. She looked effortlessly stylish.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The beauty's eye-catching neon green little purse gave the ensemble a splash of colour. The singer completed her look with matching big drop earrings and a stunning silver chain choker.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dua chose a glowing beauty look that included a touch of pink lipstick and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses with red side frames. Also Read: Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The One Kiss singer parted her black hair in the middle and pulled it back into a stylish updo. The diva is now out on her Future Nostalgia Tour, which will end on November 16 in Perth, Australia. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP?