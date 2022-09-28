Super-HOT picture: Dua Lipa looks SEXY in nude pic took just after her bubble bath

Singer Dua Lipa, who recently made a fashionable appearance in New York, shared a hot naked photo from a bubble bath overlooking the city.

After making a chic appearance in New York City earlier in the day, Dua Lipa tweeted a hot naked photo from a luxury bubble bath looking out at New York City.



The 27-year-old British singer flaunted her trim figure as she left her hotel on Tuesday in a pair of slick black legging boots and a clean white blazer.



But afterwards, she took off her clothes and relaxed till Tuesday night by treating herself to a spa night in the bathtub while she watched the warm golden sunset.



The pop star enjoyed some music and stunning vistas while donning nothing but a few bubbles and a large pair of headphones. She wrapped her raven tresses up in a sloppy bun.



Dua Lipa was dressed to impress earlier on Tuesday, wearing a zip-up shirt with velcro straps over her breast. She looked effortlessly stylish.

The beauty's eye-catching neon green little purse gave the ensemble a splash of colour. The singer completed her look with matching big drop earrings and a stunning silver chain choker.



Dua chose a glowing beauty look that included a touch of pink lipstick and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses with red side frames.

