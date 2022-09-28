Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super-HOT picture: Dua Lipa looks SEXY in nude pic took just after her bubble bath

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Singer Dua Lipa, who recently made a fashionable appearance in New York, shared a hot naked photo from a bubble bath overlooking the city.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After making a chic appearance in New York City earlier in the day, Dua Lipa tweeted a hot naked photo from a luxury bubble bath looking out at New York City.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 27-year-old British singer flaunted her trim figure as she left her hotel on Tuesday in a pair of slick black legging boots and a clean white blazer.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But afterwards, she took off her clothes and relaxed till Tuesday night by treating herself to a spa night in the bathtub while she watched the warm golden sunset.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pop star enjoyed some music and stunning vistas while donning nothing but a few bubbles and a large pair of headphones. She wrapped her raven tresses up in a sloppy bun.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua Lipa was dressed to impress earlier on Tuesday, wearing a zip-up shirt with velcro straps over her breast. She looked effortlessly stylish.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The beauty's eye-catching neon green little purse gave the ensemble a splash of colour. The singer completed her look with matching big drop earrings and a stunning silver chain choker.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua chose a glowing beauty look that included a touch of pink lipstick and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses with red side frames. Also Read: Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The One Kiss singer parted her black hair in the middle and pulled it back into a stylish updo. The diva is now out on her Future Nostalgia Tour, which will end on November 16 in Perth, Australia. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP? 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu; Indira Devi's funeral in Hyderabad RBA

    Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall RBA

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out RBA

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues RBA

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues

    Confirmed Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16 first contestant drb

    Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Government issues major regulation to block stolen fake smartphones Details here gcw

    Government issues major regulation to block stolen, fake smartphones; Details here

    football No room for racism Fans outraged after banana thrown at Richarlison during Brazil's win over Tunisia snt

    'No room for racism': Fans outraged after banana thrown at Richarlison during Brazil's win over Tunisia

    To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here - adt

    To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

    CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya; PM Modi recalls memories AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya; PM Modi recalls memories

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon
    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon