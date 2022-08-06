Sensuous video, pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla twerks in latest post

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla is gaining popularity among the non-Bhojpuri-speaking audience as well. The actor’s recent Instagram post shows her displaying some sexy moves as she twerks on a song. Her latest video is something that the fans should not miss.

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla is one such star of the regional film industry who is known for her sensuous moves and poses. Those who follow the actor on social media would know that her Instagram is filled with posts of herself wearing some bold and daring attires. And sometimes, she has set the internet on fire with pictures and videos in which she seems to be wearing nothing but bikini sets. Meanwhile, the actor shared a new post where she is seen twerking for her fans and followers. Click here to watch the video.

Namrata Malla, on Saturday, shared yet another hot video of herself where she is dancing. Namrata showed off some sensuous moves while twerking to the song. ALSO READ: Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

For the video, Namrata Malla wore a printed strapless bralette in pink along with black boy shorts. The eye makeup that she wore was also in the same tones of pink and purple. ALSO READ: Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, Namrata Malla’s popularity has been growing with each passing day. She is now known not just among the Bhojpuri audience but also among other viewers of the Hindi-speaking belt.

