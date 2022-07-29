Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Namrata Malla has been causing the temperature to rise further as the Bhojpuri star has once again put up a video of herself donning a black bikini top and displaying some ultra-sexy moves.

    

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla never fails to leave her fans impressed with her hot moves. She is one of the most famous faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor is frequent with sharing dance videos on her social media, and each one of them drips glamour and sensuousness. Speaking of her dance videos, Namrata once again put out a video of herself wherein she is flaunting some oh-so-hot moves while shaking a leg on Loud Urban Choir’s Bloody Samaritan.

    To see the video, click here.

    

    The video that Namrata Malla posted on Friday, shows her wearing a hot black bikini top as she sensuously moves on the song, clearly shooting the mercury up.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video and pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s belly dance, sets the internet ablaze

    

    Wearing an all-black outfit that shows off most of her skin, Namrata Malla does a little twerk in the video that has got all her fans going berserk over it.

    ASLO READ: Namrata Malla shows off sexy moves on Kamal Haasan's 'Pathala Pathala' song from Vikram

    

    More than her moves, it is Namrata Malla’s expressions in the dance video that has made her fans and followers go completely gaga over her. The actor slightly bites her lips while looking straight into the camera.

    ALSO READ: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    

    Adding more drama to her look, other than the expressions, revealing clothes and sexy moves, Namrata went bold and beautiful with her make-up too.

    

    Namrata Malla opted to wear dark red lip colour with smoky eyes for her make-up. She went all dramatic with her eyes as she applied double coats of kohl and mascara for her look. Along with this, she opted for big hoop earrings and a thick black bracelet to complete her look.

    

    A day before too, Namrata Malla had posted another dance video on her Instagram where she displayed her belly dancing skills. In that video, Namrata was seen wearing a green outfit which was equally revealing.

    

    Given the kind of hot pictures and videos that Namnrata Malla shares on her social media, her popularity has reached far more than just the Bhojpuri audience. Her Instagram fan base only continues to grow by the day.

