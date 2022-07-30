Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

    First Published Jul 30, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has once again set the internet on fire by posing for pictures wearing nothing but a blue bra and denim shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has been posing some really steamy pictures of herself on social media. In recent times, her popularity on the internet has increased so much that she has made a place for herself in the list of most popular actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. Whether is it about posing in a bikini or bralettes and more, Namrata never shies away from showing off her figure. And once again, she lit the internet on fire with her steamy pictures which have been called ‘sexy’ by her fans.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla posted a slew of photographs on her Instagram handle that are nothing but hot and sexy. In the pictures, Namrata is seen wearing a blue bra with pink straps and high-waist denim shorts.

    ALSO READ: Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The Bhojpuri actor struck a mix of naughty and adorable pictures that have clearly become a hit with her fans and followers on social media.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video and pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s belly dance, sets the internet ablaze

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The comments section of Namrata Malla was flooded with heart and fire emoticons by her fans, all hinting at the same emotion of how hot she is looking in the photographs.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Taking to the caption, Namrata Malla wrote: “Don’t settle , Start living ❤️❤️” The pictures, since the time they were posted, have garnered more than 12 likes and counting.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense drb

    Karan Johar reacts to non-performance of Hindi films; says, Bollywood bashing is nonsense

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment drb

    Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani drb

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

    SEXY VIDEO Disha Patani sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans drb

    SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

    Who was Rasik Dave Actor Ketki husband passed away at 65 drb

    Who was Rasik Dave? Actor Ketki’s husband passed away at 65

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

    NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital - adt

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon