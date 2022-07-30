Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has once again set the internet on fire by posing for pictures wearing nothing but a blue bra and denim shorts.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has been posing some really steamy pictures of herself on social media. In recent times, her popularity on the internet has increased so much that she has made a place for herself in the list of most popular actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. Whether is it about posing in a bikini or bralettes and more, Namrata never shies away from showing off her figure. And once again, she lit the internet on fire with her steamy pictures which have been called ‘sexy’ by her fans.

Namrata Malla posted a slew of photographs on her Instagram handle that are nothing but hot and sexy. In the pictures, Namrata is seen wearing a blue bra with pink straps and high-waist denim shorts. ALSO READ: Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

The Bhojpuri actor struck a mix of naughty and adorable pictures that have clearly become a hit with her fans and followers on social media. ALSO READ: Sexy video and pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s belly dance, sets the internet ablaze

The comments section of Namrata Malla was flooded with heart and fire emoticons by her fans, all hinting at the same emotion of how hot she is looking in the photographs.

