    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1

    The Venad Express (train number 16302/16301) will skip the stop temporarily at Ernakulam Junction railway station from May 1 due to infrastructure work at the station. The train will stop at Ernakulam Town and halt for 5 minutes.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Kochi: The Venad Express (train number 16302/16301) will skip the stop temporarily at Ernakulam Junction railway station from May 1 due to infrastructure work at the station. The train will stop at Ernakulam Town and halt for 5 minutes.

    The decision to skip Ernakulam Junction was made due to operational constraints, particularly the need to allocate two tracks for approximately 30 minutes each during peak hours in the morning and evening for shunting the train. This posed a significant challenge to operations, especially considering that several trains had to be delayed outside the station due to the unavailability of platforms.

    The passengers expressed concern over the inconvenience caused by Venad Express skipping Ernakulam Junction. Many passengers will not benefit from alighting at Thripunithura, as they have to depend upon Kochi Metro for travel.

    The passengers urged the railways to allocate a new MEMU train on the Ernakulam-Kottayam route, which experienced a shortage of trains during morning peak hours.

