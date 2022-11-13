Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Divorce: From net worth to houses, brand endorsements, cars and more

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza Divorce: The split power couple knows how to live large, with opulent residences in Hyderabad, Dubai and Karachi, a fleet of automobiles, and more

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are said to be getting divorced shortly. According to reports, the couple's combined net worth is allegedly more than Rs 500 crores. Shoaib and Sania are well known for their opulent lives. The woman is worth more than 200 crores rupees. She makes a lot of money through endorsements as well. Take a peek at the wealthy couple below.



Sania's yearly earnings

She appears to earn more than $3 million annually. The tennis player makes plenty of money from endorsements. Sania Mirza makes more than Rs 25 crores annually

Sportswoman's brand endorsements

The Telangana State brand ambassador is Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza believes that living in Dubai prevents one from missing India. She also represents the UN in goodwill.

Sania Mirza's cars

Sania Mirza has a variety of vehicles, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. In addition, she has a Range Rover.

Tennis player's Hyderabad house

In Hyderabad, Sania Mirza owns a property worth Rs 13 crore. She has property in Dubai as well. They were locals of the Palm Jumeirah Islands.

Shoaib Malik's net worth

Currently, the cricketer is not a member of the national team. Shoaib Malik participates in the Pakistan Premier League for the Karachi Kings. Shoaib Malik also does match commentary. Shoaib Malik has a net worth of about Rs 250 crores.

