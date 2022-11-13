Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Divorce: From net worth to houses, brand endorsements, cars and more

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza Divorce: The split power couple knows how to live large, with opulent residences in Hyderabad, Dubai and Karachi, a fleet of automobiles, and more

    Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are said to be getting divorced shortly. According to reports, the couple's combined net worth is allegedly more than Rs 500 crores. Shoaib and Sania are well known for their opulent lives. The woman is worth more than 200 crores rupees. She makes a lot of money through endorsements as well. Take a peek at the wealthy couple below.
     

    Image credit: Sania Mirza/Facebook

    Sania's yearly earnings
    She appears to earn more than $3 million annually. The tennis player makes plenty of money from endorsements. Sania Mirza makes more than Rs 25 crores annually

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sportswoman's brand endorsements
    The Telangana State brand ambassador is Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza believes that living in Dubai prevents one from missing India. She also represents the UN in goodwill.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sania Mirza's cars
    Sania Mirza has a variety of vehicles, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. In addition, she has a Range Rover.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tennis player's Hyderabad house
    In Hyderabad, Sania Mirza owns a property worth Rs 13 crore. She has property in Dubai as well. They were locals of the Palm Jumeirah Islands.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shoaib Malik's net worth
    Currently, the cricketer is not a member of the national team. Shoaib Malik participates in the Pakistan Premier League for the Karachi Kings. Shoaib Malik also does match commentary. Shoaib Malik has a net worth of about Rs 250 crores. Also Read: When Jaya Bachchan changed sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shoaib Malik has several cars
    In Pakistan, he has an enormous home. He likes cars. His garage is filled with vehicles from Mercedes, Nissan, and Evo. Also Read: (VIDEO) Urfi Javed Vs Hindustani Bhau: Why is Uorfi 'concerned About her Safety'

