When Jaya Bachchan changed sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots

What The Hell, a podcast by Navya Naveli Nanda, is currently quite popular. The Bachchan family's three generations have revealed some never-before-heard family secrets. In line with that development, in the most recent edition of Navya's debut podcast, Jaya Bachchan was open about the difficulties she had as a 15-year-old star of the entertainment world. The seasoned actress noted that when outdoor filming first began, there weren't many amenities available, especially regarding women's restrooms.

The actor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham discussed her concerns with the lack of adequate restrooms. "We didn't have vehicles when we used to undertake outside activities," she said. Behind the bushes, we had to change. Even the number of bathrooms was insufficient. It was unpleasant and awkward. You used three to four sanitary pads, and you brought plastic bags to throw them away and put them in a basket so you could dispose of them when you got home.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar talks about his Canadian citizenship, Indian Passport and more

Jaya said, "Can you picture sitting down when you have four or five sanitary towels on you? It was quite unsettling. Since no sanitary cloths were available back then, you just stuck it on. To connect tape to a towel, you had to create a belt because towels only had loops on one end. It was quite poor.

The seasoned actress, renowned for her candour, made a joke about women's period breaks. She said they oppose women receiving period breaks, so at the very least give them one or two days off and urge them to make up for it on another day when they are well. Men need to comprehend this. Additionally, some women don't show consideration for other women. They must also exercise consideration.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan fined for Rs 6.83 lakh at Mumbai airport; Read why

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan will star with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's offbeat love drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

