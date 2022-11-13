Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (VIDEO) Urfi Javed Vs Hindustani Bhau: Why is Uorfi 'concerned About her Safety'

    Uorfi Javed aka Urfi, known for bold and revealing clothes, replies to Hindustani Bhau's threatening video message, "Sudhar Ja Nahi Toh Mein Sudhaar Dunga,"

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Uorfi Javed is renowned for her fondness of eccentric or daring attire. Her costume draws notice every time the actress is sighted in public or posts photos on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT star came to Instagram stories on Sunday and wrote a lengthy letter in which she attacked Hindustani Bhau.

    She brought up his previous imprisonment while claiming that the YouTuber had once sought to get in touch with her.

    Also Read: When Jaya Bachchan changed sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots

    “Ohhh!Or aap gaali dete ho wo to India ka Riyaz hai, apka gaaliyo ne kitne logo ko sudhara hai.. Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars but wait haven’t you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna." 

    Additionally, I want you to keep in mind that a few months ago, when you approached me about helping me with Obed Afridi's case because you wanted notoriety, I politely declined your offer. I don't need your support! The same the kapde toh ya hu! F**k you, too," Uorfi said in his message.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Uorfi discussed how threats or harassment on social media had affected her mental health in another Instagram story. The actress said that while not being afraid, she is worried for her safety.

    “These are literally the same people who wanted me to come meet them few weeks back. Be friends with them just because I denied their friendship, their help cause I knew their intentions now they are coming at me. Guys trust me they ghan*a care what I wear, they only want publicity. Honestly everyone on the internet threatening to hit me, kill me fu***d me up mentally (no lie.) Imagine being in my posting everyday someone uploading a video against you, threatening to beat you up cause of what you put on your body. I have never said anything ill about anyone, harmed anyone," she added.

    Uorfi was previously threatened by Hindustani Bhau, who said he would force her to cease dressing outspokenly since it was against Indian culture. Recently, Uorfi retaliated against Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa fame when he referred to one of her videos as "ghastly." 

    "How ironic. Anupamaa is a programme on female empowerment in which a lady challenges all of the socially prescribed "normals" for female behaviour. Sudhanshu, why don't you watch your own show? She said on her Instagram stories, "Might learn something.
     

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
