Sangeetha Sringeri's new photoshoot goes viral

Actress and Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri's new photo shoot is going viral on social media, with fans calling her incredibly cute.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Sangeetha Sringeri made a big impact on Bigg Boss Season 10 with her straightforward talk and strong competition.

article_image2

Sangeetha Sringeri's craze continues even after Season 11. Her stylish photos by a street photographer are viral.

article_image3

Fans are delighted with Sangeetha Sringeri's new modern and stylish look, receiving over 200,000 likes.

article_image4

Sangeetha looks adorable in a denim dungaree dress, purple t-shirt, high heels, and can be seen wearing two braids.

article_image5

Fans call Sangeetha 'Crush of Karnataka' and 'Trending Queen', admiring her cute and stylish avatar.

article_image6

Fans are enquiring about Sangeetha's upcoming movies and some advise her against 'spoiling our culture'.

article_image7

Post Bigg Boss, Sangeetha starred in 'Marigold' and now focuses on yoga, meditation, and her online crystal store.

