Sangeetha Sringeri's new photoshoot goes viral

Actress and Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri's new photo shoot is going viral on social media, with fans calling her incredibly cute.

Sangeetha Sringeri made a big impact on Bigg Boss Season 10 with her straightforward talk and strong competition.

Sangeetha Sringeri's craze continues even after Season 11. Her stylish photos by a street photographer are viral.

Fans are delighted with Sangeetha Sringeri's new modern and stylish look, receiving over 200,000 likes.

Sangeetha looks adorable in a denim dungaree dress, purple t-shirt, high heels, and can be seen wearing two braids.

Fans call Sangeetha 'Crush of Karnataka' and 'Trending Queen', admiring her cute and stylish avatar.

Fans are enquiring about Sangeetha's upcoming movies and some advise her against 'spoiling our culture'.

Post Bigg Boss, Sangeetha starred in 'Marigold' and now focuses on yoga, meditation, and her online crystal store.

