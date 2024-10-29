Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Will Kartik Aaryan's horror film beat Singham Again? Read this

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Review: The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and more, is filled with talent. The inimitable Vidya Balan returns as the iconic ghost, Manjulika, and this time, there are two Manjulikas, providing additional horrors.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Excitement is growing as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 prepares to reach theatres on November 1, 2024. This Diwali, lovers of horror and comedy will be treated to a film that promises laughter, chills, and a terrific tale.

article_image2

The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is exceptionally talented. The incomparable Vidya Balan reprises her role as the famed ghost, Manjulika, and this time there are two Manjulikas to frighten you.

article_image3

Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri play the key roles, with Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. They promise a combination of romance, humour, and frightening enjoyment. 

article_image4

Although the big press screenings have not yet taken place, several early social media reviews describe the film as "entertaining to watch."  

article_image5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have stiff competition from Singham Again, which releases on November 1. Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, has a dedicated following. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 provides a unique blend of laughter and thrills. 

article_image6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has played 1790 concerts and sold 28,454 tickets. According to Sacnilk, the total gross sum currently stands at roughly Rs 72 lakh. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which began pre booking on Monday evening on limited screens, has just 403 performances and has sold 2,293 tickets.

article_image7

The gross sales total Rs 7.7 lakh. Advance booking was only available on some PVR-INOX venues and a few independent screens, while the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy was available on select independent single screens.

article_image8

According to reports, the showing of both films would be divided, with Singham Again receiving 56% of the total and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 receiving 46%.

Latest Videos
