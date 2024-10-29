Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Will Kartik Aaryan's horror film beat Singham Again? Read this

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Review: The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and more, is filled with talent. The inimitable Vidya Balan returns as the iconic ghost, Manjulika, and this time, there are two Manjulikas, providing additional horrors.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Excitement is growing as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 prepares to reach theatres on November 1, 2024. This Diwali, lovers of horror and comedy will be treated to a film that promises laughter, chills, and a terrific tale.

Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri play the key roles, with Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. They promise a combination of romance, humour, and frightening enjoyment.

Although the big press screenings have not yet taken place, several early social media reviews describe the film as "entertaining to watch."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have stiff competition from Singham Again, which releases on November 1. Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, has a dedicated following. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 provides a unique blend of laughter and thrills.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has played 1790 concerts and sold 28,454 tickets. According to Sacnilk, the total gross sum currently stands at roughly Rs 72 lakh. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which began pre booking on Monday evening on limited screens, has just 403 performances and has sold 2,293 tickets.

The gross sales total Rs 7.7 lakh. Advance booking was only available on some PVR-INOX venues and a few independent screens, while the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy was available on select independent single screens.

According to reports, the showing of both films would be divided, with Singham Again receiving 56% of the total and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 receiving 46%.

